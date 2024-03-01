The United Steelworkers (USW) said on Friday the union has reached a tentative agreement for a new contract with Canadian National Railway Co., covering 3,000 workers across Canada.

The new three-year deal comes after months of negotiations, that started in October last year, with the current collective agreement having expired on Dec. 31.

The USW Local 2004 represents 3,000 Canadian National employees who inspect, maintain and repair the railway’s track, bridges and infrastructure across the country.

Ratification meetings will take place during March and the results of the ratification vote are expected by the end of March or early April.

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America.