The University of Montreal has received a major donation of $159-million aimed at spurring green innovation, including in the lucrative area of electric-vehicle battery supply chains.

Provided by the Fondation Courtois — a private charity founded and managed by the Quebec-based Courtois family — the donation will support the university’s Institut Courtois, which uses quantum physics, quantum programming, and artificial intelligence to develop new materials. UdeM will use the gift to expand its Science Complex to house the new laboratories, robotics and supercomputers needed to bolster its research on green batteries and alternatives to the mining of polluting minerals. These alternatives — like waste and wood fibres — would help develop a variety of more sustainable electronics, including EVs, said Dr. Mickaël Dollé, a chemistry professor and researcher at the Institut Courtois.

“We are also looking for materials that can contribute to ecomanufacturing and create a circular economy,” said Dr. Dollé. With this funding, he intends for his lab to develop new materials for EV batteries that can be used over and over again, employing new state-of-the-art robotics and AI to speed up the research process.

Domestic research into sustainable battery-related materials signals Quebec’s — and Canada’s — increasingly prominent role in the electric-vehicle battery supply chain. Just last month, General Motors and POSCO Chemical Co. Ltd. announced a new $500-million factory in Bécancour, Que., to produce cathode active material, which is a major component of EV batteries. A few weeks later, Stellantis and LG Energy Solution announced their own $5.1-billion EV battery plant in Windsor, Ont.

“Research has been going on in the province for more than 30 years, and Quebec has become a leader in (the supply chain) because it had the minerals and researchers that were needed,” said Electric Mobility Canada president and CEO Daniel Breton, who headed Quebec’s electric mobility plan as a provincial minister a decade ago. However, he added that other provinces have also made great strides in EV supply chain-related research, including Ontario and Nova Scotia, making funding like that gifted to UdeM a contribution with national benefits.

The economic ripples of investing in research related to greener materials for the EV battery supply chain are substantial, said Dr. Frédéric Bouchard, dean of UdeM’s faculty of arts and science. Research focused on improving EV batteries in Canada is likely to attract more stakeholders in the industry to the province, allowing them access to innovative intellectual property within arm’s reach, rather than internationally.

“If there’s a capacity to build some batteries in Quebec and Canada, it increases the ability of the businesses that we can generate here,” said Dr. Bouchard. “We’ll be generating our own intellectual property, and therefore, it will be easier to leverage it in a (domestic) industrial context.”

Combined with the federal government’s decision to include a sales mandate for zero-emissions cars in the country’s first legally-mandated climate plan released in March — as well as ensure all light-duty vehicles sales be zero emissions by 2035 — this kind of research will also draw a lucrative form of attention to Canadian research, said Mr. Breton.

“Now, people and companies from all over the world are paying attention to Canada,” he said.

“They are interested in talking to Canadian partners and Canadian governments to see what kind of business they could do together in this field. They want to invest in us.”

