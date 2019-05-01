 Skip to main content

Report on Business Uranium miner Cameco reports first-quarter loss, revenue falls

SASKATOON
The Canadian Press
An employee is shown during a Cameco tour of the uranium mine in Cigar Lake, on Sept. 23, 2015.

Liam Richards/The Canadian Press

Cameco Corp. says it had a $18.3 million loss in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $57.8-million a year ago.

The uranium miner says the loss amounted to five cents per share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of 14 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $297.5-million, down from $439.4-million.

On an adjusted basis, Cameco says it lost $33 million in its lost recent quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $23 million a year ago.

During the quarter, Cameco sold 4.8 million pounds of uranium, down from 6.6 million pounds a year ago.

Its average realized price was $42.80 per pound, down from $54.13 in the same quarter last year.

“Our results reflect the outlook we provided for 2019 and the normal quarterly variation in contract deliveries, which are weighted to the second half of the year,” Cameco chief executive Tim Gitzel said.

“2018 ended with a lot of moving pieces, and that hasn’t changed through the first quarter. In fact, a number of pieces have been added. Despite this, we continue to execute on our strategy to add long-term value, doing what we said we would do.”

