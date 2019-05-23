U.S. aviation regulators say no rush to get Boeing 737 Max jets back in the sky

U.S. aviation regulators say they are in no hurry to permit the Boeing 737 Max passenger jets to resume flying, dashing the hopes of the plane’s maker and the airlines that fly it.

Daniel Elwell, acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, said Boeing has not yet provided the regulator with the updated version of the plane’s software linked to two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. And there is a lot of testing to be conducted once that happens, Mr. Elwell told reporters in Fort Worth, Texas, ahead of a meeting global aviation officials.

“If it takes a year to find everything we need to give us the confidence to lift the order, then so be it,” Mr. Elwell said. "We will not lift the prohibition until it's safe to do so."

Canada and the U.S. halted the planes on March 13, after other major regulators had already done so in response to a March 10 crash of a new 737 Max flown by Ethiopian Airlines. The plane’s up-and-down flight path before the crash, which occurred minutes after takeoff, was similar to that of a Lion Air 737 Max that crashed in October, said Marc Garneau, Transport Minister, on March 13.

In both cases, preliminary investigators’ reports point to problems with the automated controls and their response to data from the nose-pitch indicators.

Boeing said it has made changes to the plane’s software that include giving the pilot greater ability to override the automated controls. The company said it has conducted more than 200 test flights of the new system.

Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd., both of which own operate several of the grounded planes and have dozens more on order, have said they hope to resume flying the 737 Max by the late summer.

Possibly slowing the plane’s return are the plans of some governments – including that of Canada – to conduct their own assessment of the changes to the automated controls and the pilot training requirements and manuals. Mr. Garneau has also said training for Canadian pilots on the updated software should include time in a flight simulator.

Civil aviation official from Transport Canada are among the 57 delegates from 33 countries in Texas on Thursday to hear from and question the FAA on the tests and standards the updated systems are required to meet.

Air Canada targeted Aug. 1 as the resumption date while WestJet said it planned to fly the planes in the third quarter.

The airlines have cancelled –thousands of flights, deleted some routes, and scrambled to replace the lost seat capacity as a result of the groundings. Canadian airlines are among the world’s biggest buyers of the 737 Max, which is an updated version of a passenger jet that first flew in the 1960s. Air Canada and WestJet ordered dozens of the planes as part of their fleet renewal, seeking jets with lower operating costs and better fuel efficiency. Air Canada has parked its 24 Max planes, and is waiting on another 37. WestJet operates 13 Max planes and has 44 on order. Sunwing Vacations Inc. has four.