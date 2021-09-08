 Skip to main content
U.S.-based gaming company Jam City buys Montreal’s Ludia Inc. for US$165-million

Jaren KerrMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
U.S. video game studio Jam City Inc. is acquiring Montreal-based mobile game studio Ludia Inc. for US$165-million.

Founded in 2007, Ludia develops mobile video games that users can play on their phones. It specializes in creating games based on the intellectual property of popular television shows such as Family Feud and The Bachelor, and films like Jurassic Park. The company earns revenue through in-app purchases, which users buy to enhance their gaming experiences or bypass advertising.

Ludia is owned by FreemantleMedia, a television production company that includes television hits like America’s Got Talent, The X Factor, and Too Hot to Handle in its portfolio. In 2009, Freemantle acquired an initial 29-per-cent stake in Ludia, and eventually acquired full ownership of the company.

Jam City’s acquisition adds more heft to its portfolio of IP-based games that take inspiration from box-office favourites like Frozen and the Harry Potter series. The company also raised $US350-million in debt and equity financing from video game developers Netmarble and Kabam, and U.S. private equity firm Fortress Investment Group.

“We are pleased to support Jam City in its acquisition of Ludia,” Ian Schnider, a managing director at Fortress, said in a press release. “The combined business has a strong, diversified portfolio of mobile games driven by both owned and licensed IP and is well positioned to remain a market leader.”

The fresh capital will help Jam City continue to build its portfolio. The company has acquired several video game assets in the past five years, including the acquisition of the Bingo Pop game from Toronto-based Uken Games in 2018.

Jam City said it has been growing its revenues and increasing its profitability for the past five years based on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

