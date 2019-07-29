 Skip to main content

Report on Business U.S. business economists see slower growth and profits ahead

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

U.S. business economists see slower growth and profits ahead

Christopher Rugaber
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

U.S. business economists expect economic growth to slow this year, and a rising proportion of them think corporate sales and profits will decline.

The National Association for Business Economics said Monday that its quarterly survey of business conditions found that the Trump administration’s tariffs on goods from China, Europe and other countries have disrupted the businesses of about a quarter of its members.

Still, the survey also found that the NABE’s member economists generally expect the economy to keep growing, albeit only gradually, and to avoid a recession in the next 12 months. Just under half say they think the economy will expand 2 per cent or more over the next year – sharply lower than the two-thirds who predicted so in January.

Story continues below advertisement

Over all, the survey suggested that the economists, who work mainly for corporations and trade associations, expect the economy to cool in part because of the higher costs imposed on imported materials by the U.S. tariffs. (The NABE says 119 of its members responded to the survey.)

The results echo the message from the government’s report Friday on economic growth in the April-June quarter. The government estimated that growth slowed to a 2.1 per cent annual rate from a 3.1 per cent rate in the January-March quarter. Businesses cut back on their investment spending for the first time in three years, which most analysts attributed to a more cautionary strategy resulting from the trade war.

Overall, 28 per cent of respondents said they thought the tariffs have had a negative impact on their business. That figure was much higher among manufacturers: Three-quarters felt the tariffs had hurt business. Factories have been hit hard by the administration’s expanded taxes on imported steel and aluminum.

The survey also suggested that the job market may be cooling slightly. One-third of respondents said that they had hired during the April-June quarter, down from 44 per cent who had said so a year earlier. And just below one-third said they expected to hire in the next three months, down from 41 per cent a year ago.

There were some bright spots in the results: Nearly half the respondents expect business investment spending in buildings, equipment and software to increase in the July-September quarter. That’s the highest proportion to say so in a year.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter