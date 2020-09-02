U.S. cable company Altice bids $10.3-billion for Cogeco; Rogers would get Canadian assets

American cable company Altice USA Inc. has made an offer to acquire Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. in a $10.3-billion deal that would see Cogeco’s long-time shareholder Rogers Communications Inc. snap up the telecom company’s Canadian assets.

If the deal goes forward, Rogers will pay roughly $4.9-billion and expand its footprint by 1.8 million homes and businesses.

The acquisition will require the support of Cogeco’s executive chairman, Louis Audet, and members of the Audet family. The family controls 82.3 per cent of all voting rights at Cogeco Communications and 71.8 per cent of the votes at Cogeco Inc. through their multiple voting shares, according to the most recent proxy circulars filed by both companies.

Rogers, meanwhile, owns 33 per cent of the subordinate voting shares at Cogeco Communications and 41 per cent of the subordinate shares at Cogeco, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

Altice is interested in Cogeco’s U.S. assets, primarily cable operator Atlantic Broadband, which Cogeco acquired in 2012. Atlantic Broadband is the ninth-largest cable operator in the U.S. and provides internet, video and telephone services. The acquisition would expand Altice’s customer base by more than 1.1 million homes and businesses.

“We are pleased to present this very attractive offer for Cogeco, and are confident that Mr. Audet and the Cogeco boards will act in the best interest of all shareholders and fairly evaluate this offer,” Dexter Goei, CEO of Altice USA, said in a statement.

