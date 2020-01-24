 Skip to main content

Report on Business

U.S. confirms that fabricated steel from Canada dumped but not subsidized

Washington, Wash.
The Canadian Press
The United States Department of Commerce says its final determination has confirmed that fabricated structural steel imports from Canada was dumped into the country but wasn’t subsidized.

The decision found subsidies on these products were de minimis and no countervailing duties will be collected as the investigation is ended.

However, it did confirm that Canadian producers and exporters sold the steel at less-than fair value in the United States at rates up to 6.7 per cent.

The U.S. agency says it also determined that steel from China and Mexico was subsidized and dumped into the country. Preliminary tariffs were imposed in July.

An estimated US$722.5 million of the steel was imported from Canada in 2018, US$897.5 million from China and US$622.4 million from Mexico.

The U.S. International Trade Commission is scheduled to make final injury determinations around March 9.

