 Skip to main content

Report on Business U.S. consumer spending up 0.6 per cent in October

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

U.S. consumer spending up 0.6 per cent in October

Martin Crutsinger
WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Shoppers wait in line during a Black Friday sale at a Target store in Newport, Ky., on Nov. 23, 2018.

John Minchillo/The Associated Press

Consumers boosted their spending in October at the fastest pace in seven months, while their incomes rose by the largest amount in nine months – both good signs for future economic growth.

Consumer spending rose a sharp 0.6 per cent last month, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. It was the biggest increase since a similar gain in March and was three times faster than the 0.2 per cent September performance. Incomes, which provide the fuel for spending, were up 0.5 per cent in October, a significant pickup from a 0.2 per cent September gain.

A key gauge of inflation tied to consumer spending posted a 2 per cent rise in October compared to a year ago, hitting the annual target for inflation set by the Federal Reserve.

Story continues below advertisement

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, inflation has posted a 12-month gain of 1.8 per cent in October, down from a 1.9 per cent September advance.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell ignited a big rally on Wall Street on Wednesday with a speech which investors read as a signal that the central bank may slow the pace of interest rate hikes next year. The Fed has boosted rates three times this year and is expected to increase rates a fourth time in December.

President Donald Trump has been vocal in his criticism of those rate hikes, blaming them for the big drop in stock prices over the past two months and arguing that they were not needed given that inflation is under control.

Both the climbs in spending and income were stronger than economists had been forecasting.

Consumer spending is closely watched because it accounts for 70 per cent of economic activity. The government reported Wednesday that the overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, grew at a 3.5 per cent rate in the July-September quarter. Economists are looking for GDP growth to slow to around 2.5 per cent in the current quarter. But for the year, they expect GDP will grow by around 3 per cent, the strongest performance in 13 years.

The rise in spending reflected strong gains in purchases of durable goods, items such as autos expected to last at least three years, and nondurable goods and services such as utility payments. After adjusting for inflation, the spending increase was a still-strong 0.4 per cent, up from a tiny 0.1 per cent inflation-adjusted rise in September.

The advance in personal incomes included a 0.3 per cent rise in wages and salaries.

Story continues below advertisement

The faster increase in spending compared to income growth left the saving rate at 6.2 per cent of after-tax income, down slightly from 6.3 per cent in September.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019