US fines Scotiabank metals trading unit for commodities price manipulation scheme

The Bank of Nova Scotia will pay $187.8-million to settle criminal and civil charges against it relating to a precious metals market manipulation scheme and the bank’s subsequent failure to comply with investigators.
Scotiabank agreed to pay $60.4-million as part of a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. It has also been ordered to pay $127.4-million by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The massive settlements – which includes the largest ever civil penalty in a market spoofing case – come after four Scotiabank traders, based in New York, London and Hong Kong, worked together to manipulate the price of precious metals.
“For over eight years, Scotiabank traders placed thousands of orders for precious metals futures contracts in an attempt to manipulate prices for their own and the bank’s benefit and to deceive other market participants,” said Robert A. Zink with the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, Fraud Section in a statement.
The penalty for Scotiabank was particularly steep given major failures by it's compliance division.
“Scotiabank’s compliance function failed to detect or prevent the four traders’ unlawful trading practices. Moreover, between August 2013 and February 2016, three Scotiabank compliance officers possessed information regarding unlawful trading by one of the traders other than Flaum but failed to prevent further unlawful conduct by this same trader,” the Justice Department statement said.
The bank was also found to have made false statements to the CFTC.
