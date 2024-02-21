Skip to main content
U.S. energy firm Chord Energy said on Wednesday that it would acquire Enerplus, creating a combined entity with an enterprise value of $11 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, Enerplus shareholders will receive 0.10125 shares of Chord common stock and $1.84 in cash for each common share of Enerplus owned at closing.

Chord said it would issue about 20.7 million shares of its common stock.

The combined company is expected to be a premier operator in the Williston Basin, with approximately 1.3 million net acres.

Enerplus operates mainly in the Bakken Basin in North Dakota and also has a footprint in the Marcellus shale region in Pennsylvania.

