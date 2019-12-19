U.S. House approves USMCA trade deal

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a new trade deal to replace NAFTA, with the Democratic majority voting overwhelmingly to pass one of President Donald Trump’s signature policies less than 24 hours after impeaching him.
The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement passed by a margin of 385 to 41 Thursday afternoon, clearing its most significant procedural hurdle on the way to ratification.
The rare moment of overwhelming bipartisanship was a sign of the unusual political dynamics of Mr. Trump’s presidency.
Leftish Democrats are more aligned with the President’s protectionist trade agenda than his own party, while rightwing Republicans are so loyal to Mr. Trump it was inconceivable for them to vote against one of his priorities. Moderate members of both parties, meanwhile, badly wanted to get the deal through to provide certainty for businesses after three years of trade drama.
The pact will now go to the Republican-controlled Senate. It may, however, take weeks or months to be taken up as senators first deal with Mr. Trump’s trial following impeachment.
Mexico has already ratified the deal. The Trudeau government has said it will ratify once the U.S. does.
In a sharp change from the rancorous tone of the previous day, members of both parties lined up to praise USMCA. Some Democrats who said they had never before supported a trade agreement even gave the pact their support.
“This really is a bipartisan agreement...it bolsters workers’ rights,” said Richard Neal, the Democratic chair of the committee overseeing trade. “(It’s) an example of men and women of goodwill in this institution finding common ground.”
Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat, said the deal would help correct “the failed status quo that hurt American workers.”
“We made progress in this agreement, it is a framework to build on,” she said.
Texas Republican Kevin Brady, meanwhile, praised Mr. Trump for being “exactly right” that he could unite the two parties on trade.
“I want to thank President Trump for bringing this trade agreement to reality,” he said. “Like other presidential candidates, he pledged to renegotiate NAFTA. Unlike any other, he delivered.”
Overhauling or tearing up NAFTA was one of Mr. Trump’s key election promises. He blamed the deal for sending U.S. manufacturing jobs to Mexico and allowing Canada to “take advantage” of the U.S.
The three countries spent over a year negotiating, reaching a deal in September, 2018. USMCA preserved most of NAFTA but with a handful of protectionist changes, including more stringent rules on the auto industry meant to disadvantage Mexico. Canada also agreed to allow more American dairy into its protected market.
Democrats, however, demanded further changes in exchange for passing the deal.
After further negotiations, Mexico accepted more stringent labour standards and a system for enforcing them. The Trump administration also agreed to strip new protections for big pharmaceutical companies out of the deal and strengthen USMCA’s dispute resolution system, both things Canada and Mexico had wanted in the initial talks but failed to get.
Finishing negotiations earlier this month also allowed the Democrats to show they were capable of passing major legislation even while pursuing impeachment.
It also helped that the Democrats developed a good working relationship with Robert Lighthizer, Mr. Trump’s protectionist trade chief who led the negotiations. While most Republicans prefer freer trade and looser labour laws, Mr. Lighthizer is aligned with Mr. Trump’s view that more restrictions will make it less attractive for factories to set up shop in Mexico.
Mr. Lighthizer, who watched the vote from the public gallery with two of his staff, smiled, waved and blew kisses to lawmakers on the floor.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.