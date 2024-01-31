A U.S. investment firm pushing to replace most of board of directors at Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL-T is dropping its call for a special meeting of shareholders, a decision the Canadian clothing maker calls a “spectacular failure” that proves the firm isn’t fit to run the company.

Los Angeles, Calif.-based Browning West is leading a campaign of dissident shareholders that want a new board voted in at Gildan in order to bring back ousted chief executive Glenn Chamandy. Mr. Chamandy was dismissed by Gildan in a shock announcement in December and replaced by Vince Tyra, a former executive at Fruit of the Loom.

Browning West had been seeking a special meeting of shareholders as a quick way to remove eight of Gildan’s 11 sitting directors and replace them with its own nominees. Now, it says it will present its board slate at the annual meeting instead, which Gildan scheduled earlier this week for May 28. It wants that date moved up though, to align better with the company’s early May meetings of recent years.

“Although we are gratified that our efforts have resulted in Gildan’s board setting a date for a shareholder vote, we believe the board has once again embarrassed itself and impugned what little credibility it has left in the lead-up to this week’s annual meeting announcement,” Browning West founders Usman Nabi and Peter Lee said in a statement Wednesday. They warned the board to avoid any “self-directed refreshes” or other maneuvers that would insulate insiders from accountability.

“In our view, the board has completely forfeited its right to make material decisions between now and the annual meeting,” the Browning West founders said. They blasted Gildan directors for ignoring shareholder pressure and setting a meeting that will take place nearly five months after Browning made its special meeting request on Jan.9.

Mr. Chamandy’s family founded Gildan and he had led the company as CEO for 20 years, delivering significant returns for investors over much of that time.

But Gildan says the businessman sought to entrench himself as CEO and that the board had lost faith in his ability to lead the company, in part because he had become distracted by personal pursuits including the development of a golf course in Barbados.

Led by Browning West, nine dissident investors holding an estimated 35 per cent of Gildan’s stock have called publicly for Mr. Chamandy’s reinstatement. They say the board failed in its duties because it abruptly terminated a proven CEO and installed a replacement who’s not qualified for the job. The board says the current situation could have been avoided, but that Mr. Chamandy refused to cooperate in a smooth transfer of leadership.

On Monday, Gildan announced it would call two shareholders meetings for May 28, one a special meeting and the other an annual meeting. It also said it filed an application seeking a Quebec Court ruling on whether the Browning West request for a special meeting is legitimate.

Under Canadian law, shareholders can requisition a special meeting of shareholders only if they hold more than 5 per cent of a company’s shares. Gildan says it believes Browning West violated U.S. antitrust law when it built up its 5 per cent Gildan stake, invalidating its meeting request.

The investment fund bought a stake without making a regulatory filing and without complying with a mandatory 30-day wait period under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, Gildan says. Browning West’s stand is that it is not obligated to file under the HSR Act as the fund’s parent entity is not incorporated in the United States and Gildan is not based in the U.S.

Gildan’s claims have not been tested in court.

“Browning West, an activist hedge fund, has pulled their requisition after being caught illegally purchasing Gildan shares,” Gildan spokesman Simon Beauchemin said in an emailed statement. He called it a “spectacular failure” that highlights the company’s belief that Browning does not have the basic competencies to run a slate of directors, let alone run Gildan.

Gildan continues to investigate the scope of Browning West’s alleged misconduct, Mr. Beachemin said. That includes the implications of their share purchases on their capability to nominate director candidates and their capability to vote, he said.