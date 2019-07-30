 Skip to main content

Report on Business U.S. launches duty investigations of wind towers imported from Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

U.S. launches duty investigations of wind towers imported from Canada

Washington
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The United States Department of Commerce has launched anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations of utility scale wind-tower imports from Canada and three other countries.

The investigations will determine if the towers are being dumped in the United States and are receiving unfair subsidies.

The move was initiated based on petitions filed by the Wind Tower Trade Coalition, which includes Arcosa Wind Towers Inc. of Dallas and Broadwind Towers Inc. of Manitowoc, Wis.

Story continues below advertisement

The alleged dumping margins are 53.63 per cent to 61.59 per cent for Canada and there are 30 alleged subsidy programs for Canada.

The department will impose duties if the investigations back up the claims and if the U.S. International Trade Commission determines that dumped and/or unfairly subsidized imports caused injury to the U.S. industry.

Imports of wind towers from Canada totalled US$60.2-million last year from Canada, US$37.4-million from Indonesia, US$50-million from Korea and US$21.4-million from Vietnam.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter