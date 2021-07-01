 Skip to main content
U.S. manufacturing activity grows, but slightly slower in June

Matt Ott
Silver Spring, Maryland, United States
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

A worker arranges a beam on a frame at a new housing site in Madison County, Miss., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed slightly in June, 2021 as supply chain problems persist and businesses say they are still struggling to find workers.

Rogelio V. Solis/The Associated Press

Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed slightly in June, as supply chain problems persist and businesses say they are still struggling to find workers.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Thursday that its index of manufacturing activity ticked down in June to a reading of 60.6 from 61.2 in May.

Any reading above 50 indicates manufacturing is expanding. June was the 13th consecutive month manufacturing has grown after contracting in April 2020, when coronavirus fears triggered business shutdowns across the country.

Story continues below advertisement

Production, which increased to a reading of 60.8 last month, might have seen an even stronger bump if not for raw materials shortages and labour issues, including absenteeism and turnover.

The employment index dipped into contraction territory, falling to 49.9 in June from 50.9 in May. An overwhelming majority of panelists surveyed said their companies are hiring or attempting to hire, with more than a third of them having difficulty filling positions. Panelists said employee turnover due to “wage dynamics” was a problem – in other words, workers leaving jobs for better pay.

Not coincidentally on Thursday, the Labor Department reported that the number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell again last week to the lowest level since the pandemic struck last year. The rollout of vaccines has sharply reduced new COVID-19 cases, giving consumers the confidence to get out and spend money.

That pent-up spending has created a massive, almost overnight need for workers, and employers have been struggling to fill jobs and keep up with demand.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

