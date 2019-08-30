 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources U.S. methane regulation reversal widens its competitive advantage, CAPP CEO says

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

U.S. methane regulation reversal widens its competitive advantage, CAPP CEO says

Dan Healing
Calgary
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A U.S. proposal to ease regulations aimed at cutting methane emissions will create another competitive advantage for American producers over Canadians, the CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says.

On Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it is following President Donald Trump’s directive to remove regulatory burdens on the oil and gas sector by considering rescinding many of its requirements to monitor and plug methane leaks at oil and gas facilities and wells.

The move would reverse regulations put in place after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and then-U.S. president Barack Obama jointly agreed in 2016 to chop methane emissions by more than 40 per cent from 2012 levels by 2025 by cracking down on the oil and gas sector.

Story continues below advertisement

“Prime Minister Trudeau and president Obama on many fronts in the last days of the Obama presidency made common commitments and we see over and over again the U.S. stepping away from those commitments and Canada forging ahead,” said CAPP CEO Tim McMillan on Friday.

“If Canada’s going to go it alone on carbon pricing, on Arctic drilling moratoriums, on methane regulations, we have to do it efficiently.”

The industry can meet its 45 per cent methane emissions reduction target but Ottawa’s proposed regulations which are expected to kick in next year are an inefficient solution and duplicate provincial government programs, McMillan said.

But Dale Marshall, national climate change manager for Environmental Defence, said Canada should stay on its path to federally regulate methane emissions even if it means going alone.

“Methane reductions are some of the cheapest ways to address climate change,” he said.

“We know we can get to our target for somewhere under $10 a tonne and that is incredibly cheap to address a whole bunch of emissions.”

He said provincial methane regulations, especially in Alberta and Saskatchewan, are much weaker than the proposed federal rules.

Story continues below advertisement

He added it’s better to have one set of regulations to cover all of Canada than to regulate one province at a time.

CAPP has pointed to rising government costs, inefficient regulations and the lack of pipeline infrastructure for hurting Canada’s ability to attract capital needed to maintain and grow the energy sector.

U.S. capital spending on oil and gas grew in 2017 by 38 per cent to about $120 billion, while Canadian spending fell to $45 billion, down 19 per cent from 2016 and 46 per cent from 2014, CAPP reported, in part due to U.S. moves to renege on international climate change commitments while streamlining regulations and lowering tax rates.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter