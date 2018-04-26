U.S. NAFTA proposals on autos could boost prices, reduce sales, think tank says

U.S. proposals on autos made in the NAFTA negotiations could raise prices, reduce vehicle sales and cause auto makers to source components from outside North America, an auto industry think tank says.

The U.S. administration’s aim in the automotive discussions has been to been to repatriate jobs from Mexico or divert the flow of automotive investment from Mexico to the United States.

But proposals requiring 75 per cent North American content overall in vehicles; 75 per cent content from North America in such key parts as transmissions, engines, axles and steering systems; and 30 per cent of the content of a vehicle to come from a country where workers earn more than US$15 to US$16 an hour could backfire, an analysis released Thursday shows.

“The current NAFTA renegotiation amounts to an attempt to redistribute the North American automotive industry to benefit the United States at the cost of its neighbours, but the strategy may not work,” the Center for Automotive Research, an industry think-tank based in Ann Arbor, Mich., said.

The study said auto makers are likely to find the new rules to be too costly and burdensome and some vehicles might no longer qualify for duty-free treatment. That means they will ship some vehicles between the three countries using most favoured nation (MFN) tariffs instead of duty-free under NAFTA rules.

At least 46 and possibly as many as 125 of the 185 vehicle nameplates produced in NAFTA could be disqualified from duty-free treatment, the study said.

Applying MFN tariffs, which are 2.5 per cent on cars, crossovers and SUVs and 25 per cent on pickup trucks, would add US$470 to US$2,200 to the cost of the vehicles. That in turn, could lead to a loss of between 60,000 and 150,000 vehicle sales annually.

All auto producing regions include at least one zone where labour costs are low, the study added.

If costs go up too much, auto makers will buy such components from outside North America, it said.