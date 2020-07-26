U.S. nursing homes eye more private rooms in post-pandemic future

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

U.S. nursing homes eye more private rooms in post-pandemic future

Tom Murphy
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Lack of testing and protective gear for staff has also been a problem, said Mark Parkinson, CEO of the American Health Care Association, seen here on Dec. 9, 2019.

The Canadian Press

U.S. nursing homes have remained mostly locked down since COVID-19 swept through earlier this year, and it may be a while before that changes.

Nursing homes house a tiny share of the U.S. population, yet they have accounted for more than 20% of the country’s COVID-19 deaths, according to an Associated Press estimate.

A combination of older, vulnerable residents and a virus that spreads through people who don’t show symptoms has helped fuel this, especially in the pandemic’s early stages.

Story continues below advertisement

Lack of testing and protective gear for staff has also been a problem, said Mark Parkinson, CEO of the American Health Care Association, which represents most nursing homes.

The former governor of Kansas spoke recently with The Associated Press about how his industry is dealing with the crisis. The conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

Q: Would you feel safe putting a family member in a nursing home now? What questions would you ask?

A: I would absolutely feel safe … assuming that the nursing home had the equipment and access to testing that it needs. I would ask (about) the supply of equipment. What is your plan to keep people separate so that they don’t get COVID? And if you suspect there is COVID, what is your testing protocol?

Q: How will your industry regain the confidence of the American people?

A: When the American people understand the true story of what happened in nursing homes. This is an unprecedented virus. Because it spreads through asymptomatic carriers, it was inevitable that it would show up in long-term care facilities. Once we became aware that asymptomatic people were carrying the virus, we were able to adapt. As long as we got the equipment and the testing that we needed, we’ve been able to perform well.

Q: Has the supply of personal protective equipment improved?

Story continues below advertisement

A: Slightly, but unfortunately, we’ve seen a major step back over the last few weeks. The demand for PPE in the general population has gone up. We’re not just competing with hospitals. We’re competing with the entire community.

Q: When people think of nursing homes, they think of residents living in close quarters and sharing dining and recreational areas. Will any of this change to avoid future outbreaks?

A: I hope so. One of the things that we have learned from this pandemic is the importance of private rooms. In most nursing homes, residents share rooms. We need to develop a financial structure and payment system so that residents can have their own rooms.

Q: When will most nursing homes allow family members and other visitors to return?

A: I don’t think visitation like we had before the pandemic will return until there’s a vaccine. But some controlled visitation will occur in any community that gets COVID under control.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies