U.S. private equity firm acquires former NHL player Stew Gavin’s fund manager

Former pro hockey player Stew Gavin knows how fleeting success can be.
Two seasons after playing in the Stanley Cup finals, the winger tore up his knee during a practice in 1993, ending his National Hockey League career. The veteran of three teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, earned his financial planner designation while in the league. On leaving the game, he started a Toronto-based wealth management business that caters to NHL players, Gavin Hockey Wealth Specialists.
Over time, well-compensated stars such as Jarome Iginla and Eric Staal signed on, and the firm thrived. On Friday, Mr. Gavin and his colleagues locked in the value of the employee-owned business they built over two decades by selling it to New York-based Focus Financial Partners Inc., while keeping day-to-day control.
NASDAQ-listed Focus was founded in 2004 and now owns stakes in more than 75 money managers in six countries, with US$250-billion of client assets under management. It has interests in three Canadian platforms, Nexus Investment Management in Toronto, Prime Quadrant in Calgary and Dorchester Wealth Management in Montreal.
Last year, Focus launched a division called Connectus Wealth Advisers that acquires 100 percent of a wealth manager and takes over its back office functions, such as record keeping and technology, while leaving the founders and staff to continue working with investors.
Connectus is buying Gavin Hockey Wealth in its first Canadian acquisition and its first venture into managing money for athletes. The division has acquired eight U.S. firms. The two companies did not release financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.
“I am delighted that our partnership with Connectus and Focus will allow us to maintain our culture, develop our brand and benefit our clients,” said Mr. Gavin in a press release. The 61-year-old said: “This collaboration will also achieve the orderly succession of the business while ensuring continuity for our clients and staff.”
Over time, Gavin Hockey Wealth plans to use the scale and resources that come with a deep-pocketed parent to expand into other professional athlete markets. The firm already has a U.S. office in Tampa, Florida.
The money management industry has consolidated around its largest players in recent years and a number of domestic company are expanding with strategies similar to Focus Financial’s approach. For example, Toronto-based Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group owns a collection of wealth management boutiques, under a variety of brands, overseeing $90-billion for clients.
Focus Financial co-founder and chief operating officer Rajini Kodialam said Connectus was designed to offer a unique blend of autonomy, support and the long-term capital commitment that comes from being part of a publicly traded company. Ms. Kodialam said: “The addition of a firm of Gavin’s caliber is further evidence that Connectus’ differentiated value proposition is resonating strongly worldwide.”
Gavin Hockey Wealth’s pitch centers on ensuring clients are financially secure for life when they hang up their skates. The firm offers investing, tax and estate planning from an office in the Toronto tower connected to the Scotiabank Arena, the Leaf’s home, and during the hockey season, Mr. Gavin occasionally drops by to watch the team practice.
In addition to five seasons in Leafs, Mr. Gavin played for the Hartford Whalers and Minnesota North Stars. Toronto-based investment bank Blair Franklin Capital Partners, advised Gavin Hockey Wealth on the transaction.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.