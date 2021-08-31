 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

U.S. rail regulator deals blow to CN’s US$29.8-billion bid to take over Kansas City Southern

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The U.S. rail regulator dealt a blow to Canadian National Railway Co.’s takeover dreams as it blocked CN’s first of two steps to take over U.S. carrier Kansas City Southern .

The Surface Transportation Board on Tuesday rejected CN’s proposal to create the voting trust in which it planned to independently own and operate KCS while awaiting STB approval of the takeover itself.

“The board has determined that the proposed voting trust is not consistent with the public interest standard under the board’s merger regulations,” the STB said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The STB’s rejection throws into question CN’s US$29.8-billion for the U.S. railway announced in May and could allow rival bidder Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.  to re-enter the battle to build a railway that links Canada, the United States and Mexico.

In a 33-page ruling, the STB said CN and KCS did not convince the regulator the voting trust would be in the public interest.

The railways “have failed to establish that their use of a voting trust would have public benefits, and the board finds that using a voting trust, in the context of the impending control application, would give rise to potential public interest harms relating to both competition and divestiture. Accordingly, applicants’ motion to approve the use of a voting trust will be denied,” the STB said.

CN and KCS’s next moves were not immediately known. KCS shareholders, who are scheduled to vote on the CN takeover on Sept. 3, face a choice between approving a CN offer that does not come with the immediate payout that a voting trust would present, and waiting to pursue a cheaper offer from CP that has an already approved trust.

CN’s cash and share offer, worth US$200 a share plus 1.126 in CN shares, topped the latest cash-and-stock bid by rival CP, worth US$27.2-billion or US$300 a share.

Both Canadian railways are competing to expand their routes and link the three trading-partner countries. KCS has a network that begins in the industrial and agricultural heartland of the United States, touches the consumer-rich cities of Dallas and Houston, the port of New Orleans and Mexico’s Gulf and Pacific coasts.

A takeover of KCS would be the first major U.S. railway deal in more than 20 years.

Story continues below advertisement

The STB has already given approval to CP for its voting trust, a structure designed to ensure a takeover target remains viable and independent while the regulator weighs the takeover.

A combined CP-KCS would be the smallest of the large railways operating in the United States, and a merger of the two is not expected to face high hurdles in the regulatory process.

KCS has 6,500 employees and an 11,400-kilometre network that runs south from Springfield, Ill., to U.S. and Mexican ports on the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean.

CP has a network that is 21,000 km, with 12,000 employees.

CN is Canada’s largest railway, with 24,500 employees and 32,000 kilometres of track in Canada and the United States.

The battle for KCS kicked off in March, when CP and the Kansas City, Mo.-based railway said they had a US$25.2-billion deal that would see Calgary-based CP take over the company to form a railway called CPKCS.

Story continues below advertisement

The STB approved the company’s voting trust, the first of two approvals required from the U.S. regulator.

However, CN moved to block that deal with a richer offer of US$29.8-billion. In May, KCS’s board accepted the CN deal, which came with US$700-million to cover the termination fee owed to CP.

CP refused to abandon the chase, despite being outbid. Keith Creel, CP’s chief executive officer, said he would not saddle CP with debt to engage in a bidding war. But on Aug. 10, he raised the share component of CP’s offer, and repeated his argument that CP’s deal was the only one that stood a chance of being approved by the STB.

The new bid increased the share exchange ratio but not the cash component of US$90 a share.

KCS’s board again declared CN’s bid superior.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies