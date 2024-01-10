The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday said it is co-ordinating with law enforcement entities including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on an investigation into a fake post on its X social media account on Tuesday.

“The SEC continues to investigate the matter and is co-ordinating with appropriate law enforcement entities, including the SEC’s Office of the Inspector General and the FBI,” an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

An unknown party posted on the SEC’s X account on Tuesday that the agency had approved trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), roiling the bitcoin market.

The SEC quickly disavowed and deleted the post. X later confirmed that the account was compromised and said it was because of an “unidentified individual” obtaining control of a phone number.

“The unauthorized content on the @SECGov account was not drafted or created by the SEC,” the agency spokesperson said on Wednesday.