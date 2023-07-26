U.S. federal prosecutors in New York on Wednesday asked a judge to order Sam Bankman-Fried to be jailed ahead of his scheduled October trial over the collapse of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

At a hearing in Manhattan federal court, prosecutor Danielle Sassoon said “no set of release conditions can ensure the safety of the community.”

The request came after Bankman-Fried gave a New York Times reporter personal writings by Caroline Ellison, who led his crypto hedge fund Alameda Research and is expected to testify against him, in what prosecutors said amounted to witness tampering.