U.S. seeks to double tariff rates against most Canadian softwood lumber

Brent Jang
Vancouver
The U.S. Department of Commerce has proposed a steep hike on tariffs against Canadian softwood lumber, the timber product at the heart of a long-running trade dispute between Canada and the United States.

The U.S. Department of Commerce is seeking to double tariff rates against most Canadian softwood producers even as lumber prices hover around record highs.

In a decision on Friday for preliminary new rates, the Commerce Department raised the combined duties for most Canadian lumber producers to 18.32 per cent, compared with the current 8.99 per cent.

Vancouver-based Canfor Corp. Canfor Corp. and Montreal-based Resolute Forest Products Ltd. Resolute Forest Products Ltd. face even higher duties.

The combination of countervailing and anti-dumping rates are a result of the Commerce Department’s second administrative review of duties. The proposed rates will not take effect immediately, but are subject to further review over the next six months before final duties are set.

Two-by-fours made from Western spruce, pine and fir sold last week for a record US$1,640 for 1,000 board feet, according to industry newsletter Madison’s Lumber Reporter. Those benchmark prices stayed flat this week, but they have shot up 340 per cent over the past year.

Under the revised tariff schedule, Canfor would see its duties soar to 21.04 per cent, up from the current 4.62 per cent. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., also based in Vancouver, is facing a preliminary new rate of 11.38 per cent, compared with 8.97 per cent.

The Commerce Department decided that Resolute’s revised duties should be 30.22 per cent, up from the current 20.25 per cent. J.D. Irving Ltd. of New Brunswick’s preliminary rate is 15.82 per cent, compared with 4.23 per cent today.

The United States and Canada have different systems for charging producers to chop down trees.

In much of Canada, the forests are on Crown land, with buyers paying “stumpage fees” to provincial governments for the right to log. The core of the U.S. complaint about Canadian lumber exports is that the wood is sold far too cheaply, then dumped into the U.S. market.

U.S. lumber producers argue that provincial governments in Canada are undercharging for the right to clear forests, thereby subsidizing Canadian firms that turn timber into products such as two-by-fours.

Canada has repeatedly won cross-border trade arguments on appeal in the long-running softwood battle dating back to 1982. Canada argues that provincial stumpage fees are fair and do not amount to subsidies.

The 2006 Canada-U.S. softwood-lumber agreement expired in October, 2015.

In the latest round of the trade dispute, Canadian producers have been paying U.S. duties on lumber shipments south of the border since April, 2017.

