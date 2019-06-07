U.S. set to impose tariffs on Mexico as talks over migration continue

U.S. President Donald Trump is prepared to impose tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico starting Monday, a potentially illegal move that would rattle continental trade and catch Canadian companies in the crossfire.
A delegation led by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard was at the U.S. State Department in Washington Friday for talks aimed at avoiding the levies. The talks are to continue over the weekend. Mr. Trump is threatening the tariffs to force Mexico to do more to stop the flow of Central American refugee claimants arriving at the U.S. border.
The President said on Twitter there was “a good chance” that a deal would be made over the weekend, but that he would move forward with tariffs if not. “If we are unable to make the deal, Mexico will begin paying Tariffs at the 5% level on Monday!” he wrote as he returned to Washington from D-Day anniversary commemorations in France and a visit to Ireland.
Mexico has already helped the United States crack down on asylum seekers in recent months, increasing the number of migrants rounded up and deported to Central American countries, as well as allowing refugee claimants to stay in Mexico while their cases work their way through the U.S. system.
Imposing blanket tariffs on Mexico would make US$347-billion worth of goods more expensive for American consumers, likely trigger retaliatory tariffs from Mexico and sideswipe Canada by disrupting continental supply chains. Canadian auto and aerospace plants, for instance, often use components that are shipped back and forth across the U.S.-Mexico border, meaning the tariffs will add costs for Canadian companies.
The tariffs would also jeopardize the ratification of the proposed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the rejigged North American trade deal that is Mr. Trump’s signature trade deal. And they would almost certainly be subject to challenges by Mexico under the World Trade Organization and the current North American free-trade agreement (NAFTA), U.S. lawsuits and a showdown with Congress.
One Canadian official said the Trudeau government has been talking to both the U.S. and Mexican governments as the tariffs loom, with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland speaking to both Mr. Ebrard and Mexican Economy Minister Graciela Marquez in recent days. Canada is still moving forward with parliamentary ratification of USMCA for now but intends to ratify only if the United States and Mexico do the same. The Globe and Mail granted the official anonymity because the person is not authorized to speak publicly on the subject.
Tariffs would turn back the clock on 25 years of continental economic integration. NAFTA, which took effect in 1994, erased nearly all levies between the three countries. Mr. Trump’s 5-per-cent duties would actually be higher than many of the tariffs that existed before that.
“Are we looking at a situation that would put us pre-1994, and is worse than pre-1994? We absolutely are,” said Kellie Meiman Hock, a Washington consultant with McLarty Associates and former U.S. trade negotiator.
USMCA ratification is already uncertain in the U.S. Congress, and tariffs would make legislators even less likely to approve it. Richard Neal, the Democratic chair of the House of Representatives committee that oversees trade, has also said he would introduce legislation to stop the tariffs on Mexico.
Since Mr. Trump first threatened the tariffs on May 30, Mexico has floated possible actions to appease the President, including sending 6,000 troops to its border with Guatemala to stop U.S.-bound asylum seekers from crossing. But Mexico has already so expanded its deportations of asylum seekers, it is unclear whether it has the resources to do much more.
“Mexico wants to really share the enforcement burden with the United States,” said Christopher Wilson of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center think tank. “There’s a bit more Mexico could do, but it is quickly running up against its capacity limitations.”