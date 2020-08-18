 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

U.S. short seller targets GFL Environmental

David MilsteadInstitutional Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Spruce Point Capital Management, a U.S. short-seller with a fondness for Canadian targets, has set its sights on GFL Environmental Inc., casting doubts on the debt-heavy company’s ability to ever show consistent profits.

Open this photo in gallery

GFL trucks at the Solid Waste Transfer Station in Toronto. August 18, 2020 (Melissa Tait / The Globe and Mail)

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Shares of the Vaughan, Ont.-based waste company, which went public earlier this year, were down as much as 12 per cent in Tuesday’s trading before closing at $25.53, down 9 per cent from Monday’s close. In a statement after the market closed, GFL called the report “baseless” and said it contained “numerous inaccuracies and mischaracterizations.” GFL did not specifically identify inaccuracies or respond to any details in the report.

Short-selling is a bet that shares will drop, with an investor borrowing the shares, selling them and repaying the loan by returning new shares, preferably bought at a lower price. Spruce Point has a string of Canadian wins, but its two most recent short picks have shown resiliency.

Story continues below advertisement

Spruce Point chief executive Ben Axler declined Tuesday to say how large the firm’s short position in GFL is.

Spruce Point’s 107-page report questions past business connections of CEO Patrick Dovigi and members of the board and executive team. It also raises financial questions about the company’s profits and heavy debt load – something on the minds of Bay Street when the company tried, and failed, to go public in 2019. At the time, Toronto’s Veritas Investment Research raised questions about the company’s offering.

GFL ultimately relaunched its initial public offering and sold shares in March at US$19 amid the COVID-19 market turmoil. All the while, it’s continued its business plan of acquiring waste-management companies across the United States and Canada. It said last week it will pay US$1.2-billion for Houston-based WCA Waste Corp. On Monday, it said it increased a debt offering to US$750-million, from US$600-million, because of heavy investor demand.

Spruce Point believes GFL is overpaying for acquisitions that it’s having difficulty integrating. It questions whether GFL can achieve economies of scale, as it says costs per employee seem to be growing as quickly as revenue per employee.

It expressed concerns about GFL’s accounting, identifying a number of places in the company’s financial reports where it said numbers seemingly did not add up. Spruce Point noted that GFL said prior to its IPO that it had weaknesses in its internal financial-reporting controls, but has since stopped making that particular disclosure.

And Spruce Point believes that GFL’s metrics comparing its debt with its profits and cash flow understate the burdens of its borrowings.

“Based on our research and conversations with former GFL employees, we believe it will be unlikely that GFL stems its cash burn and turns a profit any time soon while it continues its torrid acquisition pace,” Spruce Point wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

GFL’s reported results, based on International Financial Reporting Standards, show a string of net losses, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. In the past 12 months, it posted an operating loss of $88-million on $3.7-billion in revenue. Then, it paid $475-million in interest on more than $5-billion in debt. Its free cash flow – operating cash flow minus capital expenditures – was negative $175-million.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, one of the company’s owners when it was privately held, remains a big public stockholder with 50 million shares, more than 15 per cent of GFL’s outstanding stock. In a statement Tuesday, Jane Rowe, Teachers’ executive managing director of equities, said “we continue to believe in the business and its ability to create long-term shareholder value.”

Spruce Point’s 2018 short on Maxar Technologies Corp. worked out well, with the shares collapsing 90 per cent in the months to follow. Maxar and three previous Canadian shorts fell an average 77 per cent, Spruce Point says.

However, its subsequent targets – Dollarama Inc. in October, 2018, and Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. in December, 2019 – are now trading above where they were when Spruce Point issued its reports.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies