U.S. software firm Aspen Technology buys Montreal startup Mnubo for $102-million

American software firm Aspen Technology, Inc. has purchased Montreal-based internet-of-things startup Mnubo Inc. for $102-million and will build a global artificial intelligence hub in the city around the purchased company’s 60-odd employees.

“We are very excited to continue to develop innovative AI solutions that target the industrial internet of things at enterprise scale, under the AspenTech umbrella,” said Frédéric Bastien, co-founder and CEO of Mnubo.

The acquisition was one of two announced Friday by Aspen, a publicly traded provider of asset optimization software based in Bedford, Mass. that generated US$148-million in third quarter and US$61.6-million in net income. Aspen also bought UK-based software firm Sabisu Ltd. for an undisclosed amount.

Story continues below advertisement

Aspen said in a release that adding Mnubo will help the company accelerate its move to offer next-generation tools for its industrial customers that use AI and machine learning. “By bringing the deep domain expertise of AspenTech together with Mnubo AI-driven IoT expertise and Sabisu visualization, we can deliver innovation that helps our customers drive greater value from their existing data at scale,” Aspen president and CEO Antonio Pietri said in a release.

“It’s a very good outcome,” said Whitney Rockley, managing partner of Mnubo’s early backer McRock Capital, a Toronto-based venture capital fund that specializes in IOT firms. “They’ve been able to demonstrate their analytics platform is relevant to a number of different customers” in a range of industries. “Now they get to turbocharge the platform with a customer baes and join a market maker and really commercialize this and take it to a whole other level.” Aspen bought another McRock company, New Brunswick-based RtTech Software, early last year and met Mnubo through the venture capital firm.

The deal comes about 18 months after German insurance giant Munich Re Group led a $16.5 million investment in Mnubo. The Montreal company was founded in 2012 and established itself in a crowded market for collecting data from machine-mounted connected sensors on industrial machines and analyzing the data using artificial intelligence, a massive market that is expected to keep growing at a brisk rate. Global spending on IOT technology is estimated at US$745-billion this year, a 15.6 per cent increase from 2018, and is forecast to climb to more than US$1-trillion by 2022, according to market intelligence firm International Data Corp.

Despite the growing global interest few IOT startups have reached billion-dollar valuations and have typically sold out to technology, industrial or agriculture giants for hundreds of millions of dollars. Those include last year’s purchase of Calgary-based IOT firm Pure Technologies for C$509 million by American water technology firm Xylem, Inc., General Electric’s 2016 purchase of Vancouver-based Bit Stew Systems for US$153-million and Siemens AG’s 2012 takeover of publicly traded RuggedCom Inc. of Concord, Ont. for $440 million.

Mnubo’s large enterprise customers include heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment maker Johnson Controls, Hitachi Air Conditioning, Japanese smart-home appliance maker Its Communications Inc. and agriculture supplier Grain Systems Inc., on four continents. Its platform gathers data sent from sensors on its customers’ products and machines and learns from patterns over time to predict, for example, when machines will require maintenance, how to make soil-irrigation systems more effective or when home alarm customers should be contacted to ensure they don't drop the service.

The sale marks the second consecutive successful outcome for CEO Frederic Bastien and several members of his management team who sold their data management company Blueslice Networks in 2010 for US$35 million to a US telecom company that was later taken over by Oracle. Mr. Bastien and his three Mnubo co-founders won a multiyear, multimillion-dollar research contract from the American software giant after leaving in 2012, which enabled them to self-fund the development of their software platform until they raised $6-million in venture funding from White Star Capital and McRock in 2015.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.