U.S. threatens new tariffs on Canadian aluminum unless metal exports curtailed

Trump administration officials are threatening to reimpose tariffs on Canadian aluminum if Ottawa does not swiftly agree to cut the amount of the metal exported to the U.S., said three industry sources on both sides of the border with knowledge of the confidential discussions.
Deputy U.S. trade representative Jeffrey Gerrish told Canadian Ambassador Kirsten Hillman in a Friday phone call that Canada has until July 1 to agree to export control measures, such as quotas, or Robert Lighthizer, the administration’s trade chief, will recommend that President Donald Trump reimpose tariffs, one of the sources said.
A Canadian government official said Ms. Hillman discussed aluminum and steel exports with top officials in Mr. Lighthizer’s office on Friday.
The White House is also considering reimposing steel tariffs on Canada, the three industry sources said, but appears to be moving more slowly on making a decision on steel than on aluminum. The sources were not authorized to speak publicly about the content of the talks.
A spokeswoman for Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Ottawa’s point person on U.S. relations, said Canada would fight any move to bring back tariffs.
“We will always defend Canada’s aluminum sector and its workers. The free flow of goods and services, including aluminum, is important for jobs and economic growth in both of our countries,” Katherine Cuplinskas wrote in an e-mail. “We firmly believe that our aluminum exports do not harm the U.S. market. We are emphasizing this in our ongoing conversations with our American partners.”
The Canadian embassy in Washington referred questions to Ms. Freeland. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Even if the USTR recommends tariffs, there is no guarantee Mr. Trump would impose them. Many U.S. industries oppose the levies, which would drive up the price of aluminum. Because the U.S. does not produce enough aluminum to meet its own demand, manufacturers would be forced to continue buying Canadian aluminum and paying a tariff to the government.
Congressional Republicans also oppose tariffs, and would likely pressure the President not to adopt them.
Daniel Ujczo, an Ohio trade lawyer who represents clients on both sides of the border, said the conditions do not auger well for Mr. Trump to bring back tariffs. “The economy is fragile at best, the President’s numbers are down, and Republicans are fighting for their lives in key races. They’ll take on the White House,” he said.
Mr. Trump imposed tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum imported from Canada and Mexico in 2018. He used Section 232, an obscure provision of the Trade Expansion Act that allows the President to levy tariffs for national security reasons.
Mr. Lighthizer demanded that Canada and Mexico agree to export quotas in exchange for having the tariffs lifted. Canada and Mexico refused, and Mr. Lighthizer ultimately backed down in May of last year and ended the tariffs.
In exchange, Canada and Mexico agreed to help the U.S. monitor for metals shipments from China passed through Canada and Mexico en route to the U.S. in order to dodge tariffs. Under the provisions of the deal, if exports of any steel or aluminum product from Canada or Mexico “surges,” the U.S. can re-impose tariffs on that product.
The American Primary Aluminum Association has lobbied the Trump administration to re-impose tariffs on Canada, arguing that imports of Canadian metals have surged. The association represents Century Aluminum and Magnitude 7 Metals. Century is partially owned by Glencore, a Swiss-headquartered company that trades in aluminum.
The larger Aluminum Association, which represents dozens of companies, including Alcoa and Rio Tinto, argues there has been no surge in Canadian exports. The Aluminium Association of Canada says the same, insisting that overall exports are the same, but have switched from specialty products to bulk aluminum amid a pandemic-induced slowdown in demand.
