U.S. to make final tariff ruling on Canadian newsprint

Steve Persall had worked at the Tampa Bay Times for 25 years and seen the company suffer through the long, painful decline of the newspaper industry.

He knew he was lucky, as the paper’s movie critic, to survive as long as he had through the slumping advertising revenue, the declining print readership, the layoffs and pay cuts.

When he picked up his morning paper in March and saw an editorial by Times chairman Paul Tash, frankly informing readers that the company had no choice but to cut payroll, he was more resigned than surprised.

“I turned to my wife, Dianne, and I said, ‘I think this may be it,’ ” Mr. Persall said.

But what did shock him was that it wasn’t the slow death of the newspaper business that finally cost him his job, one of 50 positions the Times eliminated this year. It was steep tariffs on newsprint shipments from Canada, imposed by Washington, that inflicted a cost increase that was more than the Times’s already tight budget could bear.

“That caught me by surprise,” he said. “I really didn’t expect it would be your own government, I won’t say turning against you, but just not considering” how newspapers would be hurt.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Commerce will meet to make a final determination on the 22.16-per-cent preliminary anti-dumping tariffs it slapped in March on most Canadian uncoated groundwood paper, which includes newsprint and book-grade paper. The levy is on top of a countervailing duty averaging 6.53 per cent that was applied in January. A public announcement of the department’s decision is set for Thursday.

In a year when the United States has unleashed tariffs on Canadian lumber, steel and aluminum, and threatened to hit Canada’s auto sector, the newsprint levies have received much less attention on the Canadian side of the border than those other high-profile disputes. Nevertheless, Canada’s newsprint industry is feeling the pinch as the tariffs disrupt U.S. exports, which represent $100-million a month of business.

The tariffs have garnered more public attention in the United States, as the spike in costs triggered by the trade action pushes already-struggling newspapers and printing companies to the edge.

With newsprint prices up about 30 per cent over the past year, American publishers have been forced to lay off staff, cut their page counts, drop sections and even reduce the number of days a week that they publish. As they tread water while hoping that the U.S. government will reconsider the newsprint levy, politicians on both sides of the aisle have been lining up in opposition to the tariffs, coming to the support of the reeling papers back in their home constituencies.

“I think it’s still an uphill battle, but maybe we’ll gain some ground,” said Mr. Tash, the Times publisher who estimates that the price increase amounts to a $3.5-million-a-year cost hit for his paper. “We’ll see.”

Preliminary U.S. tariffs total 28.69 per cent against most Canadian producers of uncoated groundwood paper. The impact of higher newsprint prices has been quick, resulting in decreased demand from U.S. customers. Canadian shipments of newsprint into the United States in May fell 18 per cent compared to the same month in 2017, according to Statistics Canada.

Kevin Mason, managing director at ERA Forest Products Research, said the trend of declining newsprint exports into the United States continued in June, though many Canadian producers have started to increase shipments to East Asia and India.

The weighted average price for benchmark newsprint supplies hit US$753 a tonne in July, up 30 per cent from US$580 a tonne in the same month in 2017. Mr. Mason cautions that the actual prices paid in July have varied between US$731 and US$817 a tonne, and even if the tariffs are cancelled, it is unlikely that the market will return to the pricing levels seen a year ago due to current tight supplies.

Canadian producers have been able to pass most or all of the tariffs on to U.S. customers.

“Newspapers’ biggest cost is labour and the second-biggest is newsprint,” Mr. Mason said. “Newspapers have been cutting costs to the bone already, so to get a sudden jump in your newsprint costs, that’s huge.”

Nineteen members of Congress testified at a July 17 hearing held by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), with the bipartisan group of politicians opposing the tariffs. “There’s political pressure from the House of Representatives and Senate, and they’re saying the tariffs should be removed because newspapers are being hurt. But cynically speaking, President Trump doesn’t like American newspapers,” Mr. Mason said.

The case has its roots in Washington state, where North Pacific Paper Co., also known as Norpac, produces groundwood. The company is pushing the ITC to uphold the tariffs.

Norpac, which is owned by hedge fund One Rock Capital Partners LLC of New York, first lodged its complaint with the Commerce Department in August, 2017.

Norpac claims that subsidies for Canadian groundwood producers include discounted electricity rates, unfair financial assistance and low “stumpage” rates charged by provincial governments for cutting down trees in Canada.

“These subsidies artificially lower the costs of Canadian producers and threaten additional material injury to unsubsidized U.S. producers who have to compete with them,” Norpac said in documents filed earlier this month to the ITC.

Norpac argues that the tariffs translate into only 2 U.S. cents per copy in extra newsprint costs in some instances, but U.S. newspapers say the cost is considerably higher.

In April, Canadian newsprint accounted for an estimated 65 per cent of U.S. demand. That has meant that the majority of businesses that need newsprint can’t switch to U.S. producers to avoid the increased costs from the tariffs. The excess supplies simply don’t exist. In any case, newsprint prices charged by U.S. mills have climbed sharply over the past year amid an overall decrease in production south of the border.

“If the tariffs continue, the harm will extend to newspapers, commercial printing and book publishing operations, and throughout the supply chain such as paper manufacturers, ink suppliers, fuel producers and equipment manufacturers,” according to a July letter from a lobby group called Stop Tariffs On Printers and Publishers (STOPP), sent to the ITC’s new chairman, David Johanson.

Norpac said in filings to the Commerce Department that it recently held 47 per cent of the groundwood production capacity within the United States, with its Longview mill. Montreal-based Resolute Forest Products Inc. is the second-largest producer of U.S. newsprint, with mills in Mississippi and Georgia, as well as the Ponderay joint venture in Washington state.

Resolute opposes the tariffs. Its mills in Canada were hit with the countervailing rate of 4.42 per cent in January, but in March, the Commerce Department did not include Resolute’s Canadian mills on the anti-dumping tariff list.

On Aug. 28, the ITC is to vote on whether to uphold its preliminary finding last year that Canadian groundwood shipments have injured the U.S. mills. The ITC’s reasons for its decision are slated to be released on Sept. 17.