Valeant to change its name to Bausch Health: report

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. plans to change its name to Bausch Health Cos., as management takes another step toward remaking the company and distancing it from past controversies, says a report in the Wall Street Journal.
The name change, which the company is to announce Tuesday as it reports first-quarter earnings, will take effect in July and come with a new logo, branding and the ticker BHC on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges, chief executive officer Joseph Papa said in an interview.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.