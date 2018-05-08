Valeant to change its name to Bausch Health: report

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. plans to change its name to Bausch Health Cos., as management takes another step toward remaking the company and distancing it from past controversies, says a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The name change, which the company is to announce Tuesday as it reports first-quarter earnings, will take effect in July and come with a new logo, branding and the ticker BHC on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges, chief executive officer Joseph Papa said in an interview.