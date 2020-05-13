Vancity CEO Tamara Vrooman to become Vancouver Airport Authority chief

Open this photo in gallery Tamara Vrooman, who will continue at Vancity until June 30, takes over the new job effective July 1. Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

The chief executive of Vancity is stepping down as head of the credit union to become chief executive of the Vancouver Airport Authority.

Tamara Vrooman, who will continue at Vancity until June 30, takes over the new job effective July 1.

She will replace Craig Richmond, who announced in November that he planned to retire in June.

Story continues below advertisement

Vrooman, who has spent 13 years as head of Canada’s largest community credit union, has also spent nine years on the airport authority board of directors.

She will be the first woman to lead the Vancouver Airport Authority.

Vancity says its board of directors is expected in the coming weeks to announce an interim CEO, who will take over starting July 1.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.