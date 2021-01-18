Vancity credit union names Christine Bergeron as president, CEO

Vancouver City Savings Credit Union has named Christine Bergeron as its president and chief executive officer, choosing an internal candidate who has already led the financial institution through much of the coronavirus crisis.
Ms. Bergeron has been Vancity’s interim CEO since July, and has spent nearly a decade at the credit union, which is Canada’s largest. She was previously the chief member services officer, a role that gave her broad oversight of Vancity’s branches, as well as its retail, commercial and wealth management units.
She took over interim management of Vancouver-based Vancity after her predecessor, Tamara Vrooman, resigned last year to take a new job as CEO of the Vancouver Airport Authority.
“Having led the credit union successfully through one of the most challenging times in global history while delivering a renewed business plan, Christine has already proven she is the right leader with the vision and strategy to lead Vancity into the future,” Jan O’Brien, the chair of Vancity’s board, said in a statement.
Vancity has more than 543,000 members and about $24-billion in assets, with 54 branches in British Columbia.
