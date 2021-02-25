Vancouver-based risk and compliance software provider Galvanize sold for US$1-billion

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Vancouver-based risk and compliance software provider Galvanize sold for US$1-billion

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Vancouver risk and compliance software provider Galvanize Inc. has been sold for US$1-billion to private equity-backed Diligent Corp., the latest in a string of cross-border deals involving Canadian tech companies.

Galvanize has been an under-the-radar success in Vancouver. It is a global leader in providing AI-powered anti-fraud and risk-management software and has 6,000 customers in 130 countries, including more than half of the companies in the Fortune 100 and S&P 500. It is also one of Canada’s most successful software companies led by a woman – Laurie Schultz – in an industry where senior leadership ranks are still dominated by men.

With the deal, New York-based Diligent, a corporate governance software provider backed by private equity firms Insight Partners, Blackstone and Clearlake Capital, will become the largest provider of online subscription software for tracking governance, risk and compliance needs by corporations.

Story continues below advertisement

By selling out, Galvanize is taking a different path than many other Canadian software companies that have been eyeing initial public offerings amid a hot market for tech stocks. In fact Galvanize, which changed its name two years ago from ACL Services Ltd., had long been considered one of Canada’s likeliest tech IPO candidates and had set itself on a course before the pandemic to potentially go public as early as next year, Ms. Schultz told the Globe and Mail in 2019. At the time, there were few Canadian tech companies eyeing a near-term move to the public markets.

Like many recent successes in the subscription “software-as-a-service” market, Galvanize’s roots date back decades. The company started in the early 1970s when University of British Columbia accounting professor Hartmut Will built the first interactive audit software. His son Harald Will launched ACL in 1987 to commercialize the software, then hired software industry veteran Laurie Schultz in 2011 as CEO. Under her leadership the company transformed its business from charging for one-time perpetual licenses for desktop-based software and annual maintenance fees to selling subscriptions over the internet. That transformation is typically financially burdensome for software companies, so in late 2017 the company tapped outside equity investment for the first time in its history. It raised $50-million from Silicon Valley private capital firm Norwest Venture Partners, which has invested tens of millions of dollars more since then. Galvanize set out to consolidate the fragmented market for integrated risk and performance software. Two years ago it purchased U.S. security risk-management software company Rsam.

Now it is itself being consolidated into a larger company. It’s the second acquisition this month by Diligent after it purchased Steele Compliance for a reported US$325-million. The two acquisitions give the privately-held Diligent a valuation in excess of US$7-billion, with revenue expected to reach US$550-million this year.

“This transaction fast forwards our vision as the operating system of conscious organizations and furthers our mission to make [governance, risk and compliance] today’s mission-critical enterprise platform,” Ms. Schultz said in a release. “Joining forces with Diligent, the clear market leader in the governance space, represents an immediate, material and meaningful redefinition of the $41-billion GRC market.”

News of the deal was first reported by Forbes.

Galvanize is the latest in a string of Canadian technology companies in recent months to sell to foreign buyers for hundreds of millions of dollars or more, including Benevity Inc., Verafin Inc., Element AI Inc. and CaseWare International Inc. Meanwhile, Canadian software companies including Lightspeed POS Inc., PointClickCare Technologies Inc., Nuvei Corp. and Dye & Durham Ltd., have bought foreign companies at an equally brisk rate. This week, Ottawa retail software giant Shopify Inc. raised US$1.55-billion in stock to fund growth initiatives, which it said could include acquisitions.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies