 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Vancouver clean-energy startup General Fusion appoints Greg Twinney as new CFO

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Senior Canadian technology executive Greg Twinney has joined one of Vancouver’s most promising clean-technology startups, General Fusion Inc., as its chief financial officer.

Mr. Twinney, who previously held the same position at Vancouver’s Hootsuite Inc. and e-reader maker Kobo Inc., is joining a company that has raised US$200-million to date from investors, including Amazon.com Inc. billionaire founder Jeff Bezos and Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings.

General Fusion is embarking on a five- to seven-year project to build a test plant to generate electricity from a process in which ultraheated hydrodgen atoms are fused into helium, as happens in the middle of the sun. The process is carbon-free and its key input is water.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite its heavy funding to date, General Fusion must raise hundreds of millions of dollars more in the next three to five years to get the facility up and running and prove its commercial viability – a job that will fall to Mr. Twinney.

“The potential for value creation here is massive – not just financial, but the ability to bring carbon-free energy to the world. To join a company that is leading that and has made a ton of traction was for me an easy decision,” the 47-year-old father of four said. “This opportunity is by far the largest opportunity for me [of my career] and the one most closely connected to my passion.”

Chief executive Christofer Mowry said in a statement that Mr. Twinney’s “experience and financial talents will further strengthen our world-class management team and help General Fusion deliver practical fusion technology to the global energy industry.”

General Fusion is one of several Vancouver clean-tech companies to raise significant funding from global investors in the past year.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies