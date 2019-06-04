Vancouver home sales hit 19-year low as price decline continues

Housing sales have dropped to a 19-year low in Greater Vancouver as the market extends a streak of declining prices.
Sales volume in May fell 6.9 per cent compared with the same month in 2018, and slumped 22.9 per cent beneath the 10-year average for May, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said on Tuesday.
Last month’s 2,638 sales in the region for various housing types were the lowest for May since 2000, when only 2,059 properties changed hands in that month.
The residential benchmark price, an industry representation of the typical home sold in an area, in Greater Vancouver has declined for 12 consecutive months, hitting $1,006,400 last month, compared with a record-high of $1,094,000 in May 2018.
On Vancouver’s west side, the benchmark price for detached houses sold has tumbled $502,900 over the past year to $2,927,600.
Greater Vancouver’s condo segment began softening in mid-2018, including in the less-expensive suburbs. In Tsawwassen, for instance, the benchmark price for condos sold has fallen 8.5 per cent over the past year to $464,300.
The federal banking regulator implemented a stress test on January 1, 2018, making it tougher to qualify for mortgages.
“High home prices and mortgage qualification issues caused by the federal government’s B20 stress test remain significant factors behind the reduced demand that the market is experiencing today,” board president Ashley Smith said in a statement on Tuesday.
The previous BC Liberal government introduced a 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers in August 2016. The BC NDP government raised the foreign-buyers tax to 20 per cent in February 2018, while expanding that tax beyond the initial target of the Vancouver area.
International purchases of real estate in the Vancouver region have decreased from about 13 per cent of the total in the seven weeks before the tax’s adoption to less than 3 per cent in March 2019.
Other provincial factors include what B.C. Finance Minister Carole James calls a speculation tax, targeted primarily at out-of-province residents, and B.C. taxes aimed at higher-end properties.