Report on Business

Vancouver home sales, prices up in March, but slowed in second half of month

Rachelle Younglai
Vancouver home sales soared in the first half of March but slowed in the past two weeks, as the provincial government shut down activity to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to the local real estate board.

In the first half of the month, there were an average of 138 daily residential sales in the Vancouver region. In the latter half, the daily average fell to 93 sales, said the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver.

“The first two weeks of the month were the busiest days of the year for our region, with heightened demand and multiple offers becoming more common,” Ashley Smith, the board’s president, said in a statement accompanying the results. “This changed as concerns over the COVID-19 situation in our province grew.”

Overall, 2,525 homes sold in March – a 46-per-cent increase over last year, when buyers were still coming to terms with tougher mortgage rules. That’s the ninth consecutive month of double-digit year-over-year increases.

But Ms. Smith said many of the sales were in process before the provincial government declared a state of emergency and curtailed non-essential activity.

Since late last year, the Vancouver region’s housing market had been rebounding from the slowdown brought on by a tax of foreign buyers and stringent loan-qualification rules. By January, February and early March, the market had become highly competitive due to the shortage of homes for sale. That competition was starting to push home prices higher.

The benchmark price, or the industry calculation, for all types of homes was $1,033,700 last month, a two-per-cent increase over March, 2019. Whistler and Squamish recorded the steepest increases, with both areas up a minimum of four per cent year over year.

The benchmark price for a condo climbed the most, with a rise of three per cent to $687,000. Following that, attached houses rose 2.5 per cent to $791,800, and detached houses inched up 0.7 per cent to $1,450,700.

Although the Bank of Canada cut interest rates three times in March – they’re now at 0.25 per cent – the mortgage rates on new loans aren’t that much lower than they were earlier this year. Government shutdowns have closed most industries and led to scores of job losses.

Although realtors were deemed an essential service in B.C., Ms. Smith said people have chosen to put their home buying or selling plans on hold. "We’ll need more time to pass to fully understand the impact the pandemic is having on the housing market,” she said.

Last month, 852 detached homes sold, a 61-per-cent increase over last year. There were 493 sales of attached houses, a 52 per cent increase, and 1,179 condos, a rise of 35 per cent.

