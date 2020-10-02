Vancouver home sales set record for September

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Vancouver home sales set record for September

Rachelle Younglai
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Last month, 3,643 homes sold in the Vancouver region, a 56-per-cent increase over the previous September.

JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters

Vancouver home sales reached a record for September, with buyers scrambling to take advantage of low mortgage rates amid concerns over a second wave of novel coronavirus cases.

Last month, 3,643 homes sold in the Vancouver region, a 56-per-cent increase over the previous September, according to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. That was 20 per cent higher than August and followed a summer of frenzied buying after the pandemic halted sales in April and part of May.

“There is still that component of pent-up demand that still has not been satisfied,” said board chair Colette Gerber, adding that home buyers are trying to benefit from cheap borrowing costs.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Gerber said properties continue fetching multiple offers and she expects the strong sales to continue this month after the normally busy spring selling season was roiled. But she said that depended on COVID-19 cases not rising further.

“Things are continuing at a similar pace. That is assuming we don’t get a second wave. If we get a second wave, all bets are off,” she said.

The home price index, an industry calculation of a typical property sold, was $1,041,300 last month, a 5.8-per-cent increase over the previous September. Detached properties recorded the steepest price increase, rising 7.8 per cent to $1,507,500. Following that, semi-attached houses rose 5.2 per cent and condos climbed 4.5 per cent.

Since the pandemic started, buyers have flocked to houses with more square footage and gardens, instead of condos. Sales of detached and semi-detached properties jumped over 70 per cent year over year, while sales of condos rose 37 per cent. As well, buyers have sought properties outside the city, pushing prices up in places like Bowen Island and Port Coquitlam.

However, the home price index for the region is still below the peak reached in May, 2018, when buyers were adjusting to stricter mortgage qualifications. The B.C. market was starting to recover in the summer of 2019 before the pandemic briefly slowed activity earlier this year.

More homeowners put their properties up for sale last month, driving new listings up 30 per cent over September of last year.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies