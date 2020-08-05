 Skip to main content
Vancouver home sales spike as record low mortgage rates, limited supply drive competition

Rachelle Younglai
Vancouver’s housing market spiked in July, with sales and prices climbing, as record low mortgage rates and limited supply whipped up competition after a brief slowdown from the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, 3,128 homes sold in the Vancouver region, a 22-per-cent jump over the previous year, according to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. That was nearly 10 per cent higher than the 10-year sales average for July and a third higher than June, when the market rebounded from two months of pandemic restrictions.

“We’re seeing the results today of pent up activity, from both home buyers and sellers, that had been accumulating in our market throughout the year,” Colette Gerber, the board’s chair said in a statement accompanying the results. “Low interest rates and limited overall supply are also increasing competition across our market,” she said.

Mortgage rates have dropped to record lows, with some lenders offering five-year fixed rates below 2 per cent, making it easier for homeowners and potential buyers to pay off their home loans.

Although more homeowners listed their properties for sale, the total inventory of available properties on the market was 15 per cent below last year, increasing competition and driving up prices.

The home price index, an industry calculation of a typical home price, was $1,031,400 in July, a 4.5 per cent increase over the same month last year and incrementally higher than June.

