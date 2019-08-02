 Skip to main content

Report on Business Vancouver housing sales surge as prices fall

Vancouver housing sales surge as prices fall

Brent Jang
VANCOUVER
Housing sales in the Vancouver region surged last month while prices fell.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said on Friday that there were 2,557 sales in July for various housing types in the region, up 23.5 per cent from the same month in 2018.

A year earlier, residential sales hit an 18-year low for July. Last month’s sales were 7.8 per cent under the 10-year average for July.

“Those looking to buy today continue to benefit from low interest rates, increased selection and reduced prices compared to the heated market a few years ago,” board president Ashley Smith said in a statement.

The B.C. government’s foreign-buyers tax came into effect in August, 2016, in response to concerns about the role of international influences during the housing boom from mid-2013 to mid-2016.

Industry observers say factors influencing the housing market include a crackdown on money laundering, taxes aimed at higher-end properties, as well as what the provincial government calls a “speculation and vacancy tax,” which targets primarily out-of-province residents who don’t rent out their homes.

Greater Vancouver’s residential benchmark price slipped in July to $995,200, down from a record high of $1.1-million in May, 2018, and the lowest since $992,500 in May, 2017, according to the board. The benchmark figure, an industry representation of the typical home sold in Greater Vancouver, has declined month over month for the 14th consecutive time.

In the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board’s territory, which includes the sprawling Vancouver suburb of Surrey, there were 1,458 sales in July, up 13 per cent from the same month in 2018. The average price for detached houses sold in the Fraser Valley fell to $967,439 last month, down 11.7 per cent compared with July, 2018.

