Vancouver real estate market solidly on the rebound, with sales activity well up from last year

Rachelle Younglai
Vancouver home sales soared in October, jumping 45 per cent over the previous year, as the country’s most expensive market continued its recovery after adjusting to tougher mortgage rules.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said 2,858 homes sold last month, compared with 1,966 in October 2018 when activity slowed due to the stricter home loan requirements of the so-called mortgage stress test, and the province’s foreign real estate tax.

Last month’s sales were 10 per cent above the 10-year October sales average, suggesting that the Vancouver market is quickly rebounding.

The benchmark sale price for all types of housing across the greater Vancouver area was $992,900 last month, a 6 per cent drop from the previous year’s October. However, home prices were up slightly from this September, marking the first time in more than a year that home values did not decline.

“There is a clear indication that there is a trend of higher demand and higher buyer activity,” said Phil Moore, a real estate agent with Re/Max, who has worked in the Vancouver region for three decades. “We have seen activity pick up. The result is that prices have leveled off."

Values for every type of housing were down year over year. Every municipality showed a decline in value except for Squamish and the Sunshine Coast. Detached houses fell 8 per cent to $1,410,500, townhouses decreased 6 per cent to $771,600 and condominiums were down 6 per cent to $652,500.

The slump in prices, along with low interest rates, have helped underpin sales.

“There is a time where the consumer will see lower prices and say ‘these prices are pretty good, interest rates are good, I don’t want to miss the market,’ and they will jump in and then you will see an increase in activity like we are seeing now,” said Mr. Moore.

Although activity was higher than last year, there were fewer listings. The total number of homes listed for sale in the Vancouver region was 12,236 last month, down 6 per cent from the previous year.

The federal government’s mortgage rules, which went into effect January 2018, required home buyers to prove they could handle their mortgage payments at a higher rate. That made it harder for first time home buyers to get into the market and depressed activity as well as prices.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

