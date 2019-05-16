Vancouver software firm PDFTron raises $71-million to fund growth

A Vancouver software company that has quietly emerged as one of Adobe Systems’ top rivals in the digital document creation business has raised US$71-million from Boston private equity firm Silversmith Capital Markets to fund its growth.
PDFTron Systems Inc., with just 46 employees and between US$10-million and US$20-million in annual revenues, is little-known even in its home town. Co-founders Ivan Nincic, the chief technology officer, and CEO Catherine Andersz, both eastern European immigrants who met at University of British Columbia, only hired their first marketing employee last year and downplay the fact they are married to one another.
“We wanted to run it as professionally as possible and didn’t want it to appear as a mom-and-pop shop,” said Ms. Andersz. “We wanted to let the technology and company speak for itself and keep the business and our personal lives separate.”
Despite its low profile, PDFTron has emerged as a leading innovator globally in the portable document format (PDF) business, providing software tools that organizations can use to embed PDF functionality in their software applications. PDFTron’s tools are used in such popular digital offerings as DocuSign and AutoCAD, while the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office uses its technology to review patent applications. In recent years, it has beaten rivals including Adobe and Foxit to market with product innovations such as the ability for users to render documents directly in their internet browsers without needing plug-ins or taxing servers. Its free mobile PDF reading app Xodo has two million monthly active users and a higher user rating in the Google Play app store than rivals Adobe, Google and Foxit.
The company was borne from Mr. Nincic’s frustration in 2002 when was working for a biotech startup, two years after graduating from University of British Columbia with a computer science degree. His task was to find a PDF software tool library his company could use to generate documents. His only option was to use Adobe’s expensive and limited software development kit, or develop his own. He chose the latter, but his bosses weren’t interested, so he struck out on his own with PDFTron and built his own PDF application. His product found customers quickly (Ms. Andersz joined in 2003 initially to help with sales) but they were more interested in using PDFTron’s software tools into their own products, so the company shifted to licensing out their underlying technology to customers.
PDFTron has never previously raised outside capital and was profitable from the outset, steadily growing revenues by about 30 per cent to 40 per cent per year. It started to attract investor interest when it appeared on Deloitte’s list of 500 fastest-growing technology, media and telecommunications companies in 2016.
“We had enough interest but ultimately wanted to make sure we were in the drivers’ seat to make the right decision for the company,” Ms. Andersz said. “We basically feel like we’re still just scratching the surface in terms of what is the potential of the company,” she said, adding the company plans to expand both through organic sales growth and through mergers and acquisitions. “We thought it would be great to get a partner to help us take on that next stage of growth.”
Silversmith general partner Sri Rao, who will join PDFTron’s board along with the Boston firm’s general partner Jim Quagliaroli, said in a statement: “In an increasingly digital world, PDFTron’s products are serving mission-critical use cases for blue chip customers across nearly every industry.”
The company declined to disclose financial term, though it is believed Silversmith has acquired a majority interest in PDFTron. Deloitte acted as PDFTRon’s financial adviser.