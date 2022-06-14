Vancouver-based independent wealth manager Harbourfront Group has secured its first private funding to help boost its growth plans, which include two possible acquisitions of Canadian wealth management companies later this year.

The company, which has about $4-billion in assets under administration and $2-billion in assets under management, announced on Tuesday it has secured financing from Boston-based Audax Private Equity which values the company at $425-million.

Harbourfront would not disclose the total amount of equity it received from Audax but Harbourfront’s chief executive Danny Popescu, told The Globe and Mail it is a “nine-digit” amount that also includes an additional special dividend of about $30-million that will go directly to Harbourfront shareholders, who are primarily its investment advisers.

Audax Private Equity has invested over $9-billion in more than 150 platforms and 1,100 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5-billion, sixth private equity fund.

The Harbourfront transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, will see the majority of Audax’s investment distributed among shareholders, but also “opens the door” for additional funding to be used for larger acquisitions in the future, Mr. Popescu said.

The company first launched in 2013 with about $10-million in personal funding. Over the next five years, executives hope to hit $15-billion in AUA - which Mr. Popesu said will give the company a valuation around $1.5-billion.

Harbourfront wasn’t actively looking for funding but after Raymond James - who were financial advisers to the deal - approached the company last August to discuss financing possibilities, the wealth manager ended up with 12 offers from both U.S. and Canadian private equity firms, including Audax.

“Everyone focuses on the assets a firm manages - but when an adviser is making the leap to a new firm, they should be focused on profitability because revenues on assets can vary significantly from one firm to the next depending on what they specialize in,” he said.

Harbourfront uses alternative investment strategies with their clients - particularly in private securities, an area that until recently has been more accessible by institutional investors such as pension and endowment funds, than the retail market.

“While most retail investors compete for the same, limited number of public companies listed on global exchanges, there are tens of millions of private businesses that exist worldwide, many of which also seek to raise capital by issuing equity or borrowing from investors,” Mr. Popescu said.

“Advisers are realizing in today’s environment that in order to protect clients assets they need to diversify beyond the stock market, which is one of the reasons we are seeing some great success right now... if you have a good differentiator, then you can use the nervousness of the market to offset some of those challenges.”

For decades the wealth management space in Canada has seen a flurry of consolidation among independent brokerages, particularly smaller investment dealers who have felt the pressure of increased regulatory costs and upgrading back office technology. Canada’s big five banks have also been boosting their wealth management divisions, paying top dollar for independent asset managers and financial advisory companies.

But by offering advisers the opportunity to have equity ownership in the firm - as well as access to private markets - Mr. Popescu hopes to draw high end adviser teams with books of business around $250-million.

Already, he says the firm is in “advanced” talks with two other independent brokerages that are interested in a possible acquisition. Harbourfront currently has 22 branches across the country, and 23 adviser teams (with 2 to 3 advisers per team). Over the last several years, the brokerage has been heavily recruiting advisers from both independents and Canada’s six major banks, but a larger deal would push things along at a greater speed.

“The investment by Audax in our company validates Harbourfront’s approach to diversify beyond traditional asset classes - something that is much needed in the Canadian space - and a business formula that is disrupting the independent investment dealer space in Canada,” Mr. Popescu said.

