Vancouver’s General Fusion raises US$65-million to build carbon-free energy plant

The Jeff Bezos-backed firm General Fusion Inc. has raised an additional US$65-million to build a prototype plant in its quest to prove that nuclear fusion energy can be commercially viable, providing power the company says will be carbon-free and will be safer than traditional nuclear energy.
Giant Singapore-based sovereign wealth fund Temasek led the financing, which brings the amount General Fusion has raised since 2002 to more than US$200-million, from investors including Bezos Expeditions, Jeff Bezos’s private investment firm, the Burnaby, B.C.-based company said Monday. The financing is tied to $50-million the federal government committed to the project a year ago through its Strategic Innovation Fund. Ottawa’s Sustainable Development Technology Canada arm has also provided funding to the company in the past.
Traditional nuclear reactors rely on fission – splitting the nucleus of atoms in elements such as uranium or plutonium – to generate energy. Fusion does the opposite; in General Fusion’s case, the company wants to fuse heavy hydrogen atoms into helium, as happens in the middle of a sun, in a process that can reach tens of millions of degrees Celsius. Oddly, that gives Burnaby the unusual distinction of hosting both the coldest place in the solar system – quantum-computer developer D-Wave Systems Inc. supercools its chips to a fraction above absolute zero – and one of the hottest.
Fusion research is incredibly costly and time-consuming; scientists have spent decades trying to build systems that safely create more energy than they consume. Even the plant General Fusion now plans to build will take more than five years to design, build and test, said Christofer Mowry, the company’s chief executive officer. He said that the new funding round is only the beginning for its commercialization plan; the company will need at least double the most recent funds raised to reach the finish line, “but it’s plenty to get us started and take us a long way down the program."
If one of the handful of companies tackling fusion worldwide can reach commercialization, the technology holds the promise of a sustainable energy source free of carbon emissions. General Fusion’s approach involves injecting hydrogen fuel into a molten lead-lithium sphere. Pressure on the sphere can force fusion reactions within the fuel, releasing heat into the liquid metal that can be converted into electricity.
“We’re not trying to prove that fusion works,” Mr. Mowry said. “Fusion does work. We’re trying to prove our approach is something that is practical and can be translated into an economically competitive power plant with a machine that is durable, can last for decades and have economics that can compete with coal for power production.”
He added that the company has internally proven that the various components of its system work, and that "what we need to do now is scale it up and build an integrated version of this thing at power-plant-relevant scale.”
General Fusion’s hydrogen fuel comes from separating water through electrolysis and separating out the heavier hydrogen, which contains an extra neutron. One litre of this fuel, Mr. Mowry said, could generate the equivalent of 50,000 barrels of oil, enough to heat 10,000 homes for a year.
General Fusion is one of several high-profile startups in Vancouver area tapping not just software, but physical science, to try to achieve monumental advances and create commercial success – all heavily financed by deep-pocketed global investors including Mr. Bezos and Bill Gates. Others include D-Wave, agriculture clean-tech firm Terramera Inc. and Squamish’s carbon-dioxide-capturing Carbon Engineering Ltd.