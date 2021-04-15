 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Vegan fast-food chain plans public offering as it seeks to disrupt traditional players

Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Co-founder and COO Vasiliki McInnes, right, and James McInnes, co-founder and CEO, with vegan burgers made at one of their Globally Local restaurants, on April 1, 2021.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Almost five years ago, James McInnes pulled into a celebration of all things barbecued – the annual Ribfest in London, Ont. – and started serving burgers made with chickpeas from a food truck called “McVegans.”

His vegan knockoff of McDonald’s Big Mac – cheekily called a “Big McInnes” – quickly sold out, starting its maker on the road to an initial public offering planned for Friday.

Globally Local Technologies Inc., the vegan fast-food chain founded by Mr. McInnes and his wife Vasiliki McInnes on the heels of their successful food-truck venture, is raising $4.2-million to help pay for 20 new North American locations over the next year by going public on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Story continues below advertisement

Launching restaurants in the midst of a pandemic seems counterintuitive, yet the company has lineups at existing outlets, along with reams of research showing an increasing number of diners want healthy choices on takeout menus. The pandemic has boosted demand for the chain’s to-go meals, and the vegan approach satisfies a basic consumer need, Mr. McInnes said: “We remove the guilt from fast food.”

The chain got its start in 2014, when Mr. McInnes embraced a vegan diet after being diagnosed with high blood pressure. The former computer services entrepreneur – he co-founded a company called Cyborg Trading Systems – began turning out plant-based protein ingredients for his own kitchen and for friends. In 2015, Mr. McInnes purchased a local Farmer Jack’s market near London, adding a plant-protein processing operation. He and his wife began selling vegan meal kits, and the following year, their food truck made its debut at Ribfest.

In 2017, the pair opened the first Globally Local outlet in London. By that point, McDonald’s Corp. lawyers had sent a case-and-desist letter that put an end to “McVegans” and the “Big McInnes.” The creation featuring two chickpea patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame-seed bun is now called the “Famous Burger.” The menu also includes a “Vopper” burger, and “Wingalings,” which are breaded seitan or wheat-meat wings served with a choice of three sauces.

“We find there’s demand for the iconic foods from our youth, made vegan,” Mr. McInnes said.

Open this photo in gallery

Vasiliki, right, and James McInnes at one of their Globally Local restaurants on April 1, 2021.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Globally Local built a manufacturing centre in 2018, then opened outlets in Windsor and Toronto, backed by private investors (including musician Tony Kanal from the band No Doubt). The company tested a 24-hour drive-through outlet in London, in a former Harvey’s location, but closed it owing to lack of late-night demand.

Mr. McInnes said in the past, vegetarian restaurants have struggled to win customers because their meals come at premium prices. Globally Local’s fare is comparable to any fast-food rival – the Famous Burger is $6.99, while it costs just $4.99 for breakfast sandwiches that substitute strips of soy-based tempeh for bacon.

To keep costs down, Globally Local automates much of its operation in both its manufacturing facility and its relatively small outlets, which are typically only around 1,000 square feet. Mr. McInnes said the chain makes 70 per cent of its food, only looking to outside suppliers for items such as bread and cheese. “The only way to beat an established player, in any sector, is through disruptive technology,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Fast-food chains sell $27-billion worth of meals to Canadians each year, and that is expected to grow at a 5-per-cent clip. Brett Lindenberg, founder of industry newsletter Food Truck Empire, said only 17 per cent of what’s served from that sector can be considered healthy. A report on industry trends released in mid-March by ResearchandMarkets.com showed why McDonald’s and other established outlets are rolling out more plant-based protein options.

Consumers are increasingly health-conscious, the study found, and the biggest expected shift in the market in 2021 is “an inclination towards sustainable, regenerative, plant-based food and demand for foods and beverages with immunity-boosting ingredients.”

To go public, Globally Local will acquire TSX Venture Exchange-listed Black Lion Capital Corp. and sell shares in the public company at the same time. Trading in Black Lion is currently halted, and will resume when the transaction is completed. Canaccord Genuity Corp. is leading the transaction.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies