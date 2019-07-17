Vendasta secures largest-ever venture-capital investment in a Saskatchewan tech company

Open this photo in gallery Brendan King and Jacqueline Cook of Saskatoon-based software company Vendasta, which has raised $40-million in venture-capital funding. Kayle Neis/The Globe and Mail

Brendan King ran a clothing store in the 1980s, sold IBM computer clones in the 1990s and joined Canada’s top-ranked dot-com business in 2000. Now, he runs one of Canada’s most successful up-and-coming software companies, Vendasta Technologies Inc., which is on track to generate $37-million in revenue this year.

If you haven’t heard of him, it’s because 53-year-old Mr. King has done it all in his home province of Saskatchewan, a place better known for its wealth of natural resources and where the technology sector accounts for just 2 per cent of provincial gross domestic product.

That may be about to change. On Wednesday, Vendasta, a seller of software tools used by small businesses primarily in the U.S., is announcing it has raised $40-million in venture capital, the largest such investment in a Saskatchewan tech company on record. The deal values Vendasta at more than $200-million and exceeds what all startups in the province raised in 2017 and 2018 combined. The deal was led by the Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF) and backed by U.S. regional telecommunications provider Comporium Inc. and past investors SaskWorks Venture Fund, Vanedge Capital and BDC Capital.

Mr. King “epitomizes all the qualities we’re looking to back in entrepreneurs – he’s ambitious, he’s smart and talented, and he’s trying to build this great business right out of Saskatoon,” said George Rossolatos, CEO of CBGF, a $545-million fund backed by Canada’s largest banks and insurance companies to fund growing Canadian companies with “patient,” long-term capital. “We think the plan he’s built is very scaleable.”

Vendasta is helping put Saskatchewan on the map in industries beyond farmland, uranium, potash and energy, something that isn’t lost on regional leaders after the recent successes of Saskatchewan-founded online food-delivery service SkiptheDishes, Solido Design Automation, which sold to foreign companies, and up-and-coming venture-backed local software startups Coconut Software Corp. and 7shifts Employee Scheduling Software Inc. In the past two years, the province has taken several measures to bolster the innovation economy by introducing a 45-per-cent tax credit for angel investors, opening a startup incubator and inviting startups to sell their wares to government. The province’s Conexus Credit Union is also raising a $30-million venture capital fund to invest locally.

Still, venture-capital investments in Saskatchewan in the past two years accounted for less than 0.5 per cent of the national total despite Saskatchewan having 3 per cent of Canada’s population. “Trying to shift the mindset to invest in technology companies here has been our challenge,” said innovation minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor. She hopes Vendasata continues to play “a key role” and notes that the company’s "ability to attract investment has been critical to changing the investor culture in the province.”

Mr. King, a native of Moose Jaw, earned a physics degree at University of Saskatchewan but was an entrepreneur at heart, operating a computer-store business in the province through the 1990s. He joined Point2 Technologies in 2000, the year the marketplace for heavy-equipment sales was named the top e-business in Canada by The Globe and Mail. As chief operating officer, he shifted the company to build a global online real-estate listings service before its sale in 2007. He and six other Point2 colleagues then started building Vendasta out of his garage to provide services to small businesses.

Vendasta first hit upon success building a tool that small businesses could use to assess their reputations online. The company sold through service providers such as media companies and marketing agencies, developing other software products for small businesses along the way. Another key product was a prospecting tool that allowed resellers to automatically generate detailed reports on their business prospects across online search results, review sites and website performance.

The company has since shifted its strategy to focus on selling a platform that enables its customers to offer a suite of software products, such as Google’s G Suite as well as Vendasta software, marketed under the resellers’ own brands, through one online portal with a single login. It sells to 14,000 brokers ranging from media companies to banks and telecommunications companies, who in turn have 105,000 monthly customers, mostly in the U.S.

Growing the company in a metropolitan area of under 350,000 hasn’t been easy. Finding talent and raising money is hard enough for tech companies in cities like Toronto and Vancouver. One interested Boston venture capitalist quickly bailed out when he found out how hard it was to travel to Saskatoon.

But chief strategy officer Jacqueline Cook said several Saskatchewan expatriates including herself have returned to home, drawn to the lower cost of living (the median home price of $388,000, is one third the cost in Toronto) and short commutes. More than 75 per cent of the company’s almost 300 employees went to school in the province, and the company hires up to one-third of computer science graduates from the University of Saskatchewan.

Vendasta is open to expanding offices outside Saskatchewan – three of its nine senior executives are located out of province - “but we continue to find talent there,” said director Amy Rae, a principal with Vancouver-based Vanedge. “Honestly, I would have thought that we would have needed a second head office one two years ago. But here we are – still in Saskatoon.”

