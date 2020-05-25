 Skip to main content
Energy and Resources

Vermilion Energy president and CEO Anthony Marino steps down from company

Calgary
The Canadian Press
Vermilion Energy Inc. says Anthony Marino has stepped down as president and chief executive and as a director of the company, effective immediately.

The company says instead of replacing Marino it has created an executive committee to run the firm that includes chairman and former chief executive Lorenzo Donadeo, who has been named executive chairman.

Curtis Hicks, who served as Vermilion’s chief financial officer from 2003 to 2018, has also rejoined the company as president.

Vermilion says it has used the executive committee structure in the past and that it has been re-established formally.

The executive committee will include a minimum of five senior executives including the executive chairman, president, chief financial officer, chief operating officer, executive vice-president people and culture and vice-president of business development.

Vermilion is an international energy producer with properties in North America, Europe and Australia.

