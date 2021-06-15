Verticalscope IPO a bitter reminder for former Torstar investors that sold out for pennies last summer

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Verticalscope IPO a bitter reminder for former Torstar investors that sold out for pennies last summer

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Exteriors of 1 Yonge St., long time home of the Toronto Star newspaper.

Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

The initial public offering of VerticalScope Inc. was “a dream come true,” said founder and chief executive officer Rob Laidlaw, who has spent his adult life building the Toronto digital media company.

But at least one shareholder of Torstar Corp., previously VerticalScope’s largest investor, described it in far less idealistic terms, as the IPO on Tuesday is another reminder of the legacy of value destruction under the newspaper-holding company’s previous owners.

VerticalScope went public Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange at $22 a share after receiving strong demand from investors and raising $125-million. The company’s stock jumped as high as $25.95 before closing at $22.95, up 4.3 percent from the offer price.

Story continues below advertisement

“It feels a little surreal, as going public on the TSX was certainly not something I envisioned when I started VerticalScope from my family home in Saskatchewan” as a teenager in the 1990s, Mr. Laidlaw said.

VerticalScope, which runs more than 1,200 websites for communities of enthusiasts of topics ranging from snowboarding to beekeeping, has made more than 200 acquisitions; it generated revenue of $61.6-million over the past 12 months, largely from advertising and referral fees for e-commerce partners that sell to site visitors.

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to buy more sites in the next year that generate US$20-million in combined adjusted operating earnings. “We have a very warm pipeline,” Mr. Laidlaw said.

VerticalScope’s IPO comes 10 months after Torstar delisted from the TSX. The parent company of The Toronto Star was sold for $60-million to NordStar Capital LP. Torstar also owned dozens of other Ontario publications, as well as a handful of other assets, including 56 per cent of VerticalScope.

NordStar is led by Toronto investors Jordan Bitove and Paul Rivett. Mr. Rivett, now chairman of both Torstar and VerticalScope, was previously president of Fairfax Financial Holdings., Ltd., Torstar’s largest shareholder when it was public.

Torstar’s VerticalScope stake, now owned directly by Nordstar, was worth $180.4-million at Tuesday’s closing price, or three times what the buyers paid for all of Torstar last summer.

“It never occurred to me that [the VerticalScope] stake would be that valuable,” Mr. Rivett said in an interview, adding NordStar “didn’t really put much time into it” last year because it was more focused on plans to fix newspaper operations. “There was really no way to know what it was worth.”

Story continues below advertisement

But a last-minute competing bidder for Torstar last July did have a sense VerticalScope and Torstar’s other non-newspaper assets had value, particularly since Torstar had paid $200-million for its VerticalScope stake in 2015.

The Torstar board, led by chairman John Honderich – a member of the five families that controlled the company through a voting trust - accepted a 63 cent-per-share takeover bid by Northstar in May 2020. In July, it received a rival bid for 72 cents a share plus a “contingent value right” (CVR) to the proceeds of future asset sales. The competing offer came from Canadian Modern Media Holdings (CMMH), backed by Dye & Durham CEO Matthew Proud, his brother Tyler, financier Neil Selfe and ex-Ontario cabinet minister Greg Sorbara.

Publicly available documents don’t reveal what CMMH’s CVR was comprised of, other than the fact the bidder valued that extra piece at $45-million, or 50 cents a share. It likely would have included a portion of proceeds from the sale of VerticalScope. The Torstar board never revealed details about the CVR; its contents were sealed by a court order. That prompted a complaint from shareholder and former Torstar executive Patrick Collins to the Ontario Securities Commission that shareholders didn’t get a chance to review the full rival bid.

“That may not be the final insult but it’s damned near the final insult” to shareholders, Mr. Collins said in an interview. He said Torstar never should have invested proceeds from the sale of its Harlequin book business in a stand-alone company such as VerticalScope. “It was dead money” to Torstar, he said. “They never got a penny out of it. If they had invested that money in something that was cash-generating, they wouldn’t have had to sell the company. That’s the legacy the voting trust has to live with – one bad decision after another.”

CMMH’s bid was short lived. NordStar upped its bid to 74 cents, CMMH returned with an 80 cent per counteroffer – with no CVR – but the board had already agreed to Nordstar’s revised offer.

Mr. Rivett said Nordstar plans to keep its VerticalScope stake. “It’s tough to find a digital business that has this growth plus this high margin and real bottom line,” he said. “We think there’s so much opportunity in front of it. For us it’s really about giving Rob the freedom to get bigger and grow that business faster than he was able to do with [Torstar’s] prior ownership.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Honderich did not return messages, while Mr. Selfe declined to comment.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies