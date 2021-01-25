 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

Veteran mining banker Egizio Bianchini to lead Stifel Financial team

Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Text Size

Open this photo in gallery

Egizio Bianchini, Managing Director and Global Head, Metals & Mining Group, BMO Capital Markets

Investment dealer Stifel Financial Corp. landed veteran investment banker Egizio Bianchini on Monday as the new head of its Canadian mining team.

Mr. Bianchini joined Toronto-based Stifel GMP in a newly created role of a vice-chairman and managing director after most recently serving as executive vice-chairman of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Prior to that, he was a vice-chairman and co-head of the global mining group at BMO Capital Markets and a precious metals equity analyst at the investment banking arm of Bank of Montreal.

Mr. Bianchini is remembered on Bay Street for writing an upbeat report on Bre-X Minerals Ltd. in the 1990s that stated “the gold is there” when the mining company faced allegations of fraud. The allegations turned out to be true; the gold wasn’t there.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are excited that Egizio has joined us,” said Matt Gaasenbeek, co-head of investment banking at Stifel GMP. “Canada has always been the world leader of mining finance, and mining is a pillar of the Canadian economy. Egizio brings significant expertise and a deep understanding of the forces driving activity in today’s environment.”

St. Louis-based Stifel moved into Canada in 2019 by acquiring the investment banking arm of domestic dealer GMP Capital Inc. for approximately $70-million. Since then, the firm has hired more than a dozen financiers, including mining analyst Alex Terentiew, who joined in November.

“I am delighted to join Stifel GMP,” Mr. Bianchini said in a press release. “Stifel GMP is an iconic name in Canadian financial services, especially within the mining and metals sector.”

Smaller, independent investment banks such as Stifel GMP and rivals Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., Cormark Securities Ltd., Infor Financial Group and Maxit Capital have traditionally built strong relationships with junior mining, energy and technology companies that need growth capital, and have limited access to loans. Many of these firms are staffed by veterans of bank-owned dealers.

