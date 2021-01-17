B.C.’s Aurinia days away from learning if it can take lupus drug to market

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

B.C.’s Aurinia days away from learning if it can take lupus drug to market

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP) is on the brink of a milestone few Canadian biotechnology companies have reached. On Friday, the Victoria drug developer will learn if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its application to sell its drug for people who suffer from lupus nephritis (LN).

Lupus is a chronic disease that prompts the immune system to attack the body’s organs. LN occurs when the kidneys are attacked and it can cause kidney failure and death. Until recently there was no FDA-approved drug to treat it.

A 357-patient study in December, 2019, found those who took Aurinia’s drug, voclosporin, were nearly twice as likely as those on a placebo to show improved kidney health. That prompted Aurinia to seek a priority FDA review for approval. Chief executive Peter Greenleaf believes Aurinia has a “north of 80-per-cent probability” of getting it. “Drugs that make it to this process get much higher probability of getting across the finish line,” he said in an interview.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s rare for a Canadian biotech to deliver positive results from late-stage human trials and rarer still to get FDA approval. Drug development is a risky business – it takes years of clinical work and patient studies, and can cost hundreds of millions of dollars. Just 10 per cent of drugs that pass their first human safety trial make it to market, said David Martin, an analyst with Bloom Burton.

But it’s almost unheard of for a Canadian biotech to do what Aurinia has planned next: take its drug to market itself.

Biotechs often sell out before getting to commercialization, or license out go-to-market activities to pharmaceutical giants. That’s not Aurinia’s plan. While it has struck a deal with Japan’s Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, to commercialize voclosporin in Japan, Britain and seven European countries, Aurinia plans to sell and distribute the drug itself in the lucrative U.S. market.

And Mr. Greenleaf, an American industry veteran who joined in 2019 (and works from Rockville, Md.), isn’t waiting for the FDA to start. Aurinia spent the past year gearing up and Mr. Greenleaf says he hopes to have voclosporin “in the hands of doctors as fast as possible” after the nod comes – assuming it comes. “We’re ready to start shipping.”

The company has inked manufacturing deals and grown its ranks to 300 people from 50, hiring sales and support staff to educate doctors and advocacy groups, ensure patient access and work on reimbursement. To finance the ramp-up, Aurinia has raised nearly US$400-million from investors and got a US$50-million payment from Otsuka; it will get more as the drug advances to market in Otsuka’s territories.

Aurinia was founded by three former executives of Victoria-based Aspreva Pharmaceuticals Corp.: Mr. Greenleaf’s predecessor Richard Glickman; chief business officer Michael Martin; and chief medical officer Neil Solomons. Aspreva had worked to develop a treatment for LN. It was sold in 2008 and the trio left to start Aurinia’s forerunner. They licensed voclosporin, originally developed to prevent organ-transplant rejections, from Edmonton’s Isotechnika Pharma Inc., then did a reverse takeover of Isotechnika in 2013 and listed on Nasdaq in 2015.

Lupus primarily affects women of childbearing age and of African, Latin American and Asian descent. Before there were drugs for lupus nephritis, treatment involved a mix of steroids and cancer drugs; side effects include loss of hair, vision and mobility, thinning of bone marrow, lethargy, nausea, anemia and depression.

Story continues below advertisement

FDA approval of voclosporin “would be life changing,” said New York resident Monique Gore-Massey, who has been hospitalized repeatedly for LN and can’t work or have children. “I’ve been waiting for something like this.”

Aurinia has had setbacks. Its attempt to develop voclosporin to treat dry eye disease flopped in efficacy trials. In early human trials in 2016 for treating lupus nephritis, more patients died taking the drug than a placebo, though further data showed the deaths were in developing countries with poor standards of care and the drug was safe.

Even with FDA approval, challenges would await. Aurinia believes its U.S. customer base could be in the high tens of thousands, but “there’s a lot we have to learn,” Mr. Greenleaf said. “It’s one of the first approved products. How many patients are actually out there? We know there’s a lot but we don’t know exactly.”

Aurinia hasn’t set the drug price. It’s expected to be in the tens of thousands of dollars annually per patient. That may affect user numbers. While Ms. Gore-Massey has private insurance through her husband, she says she doesn’t know “if the insurance company will approve it” or if she’ll be able to afford the drug without the coverage.

Aurinia’s patent protection is due to expire in 2022, although it has said that can be extended by five years. It’s little wonder the CEO is in a rush.

Meanwhile, Aurinia faces competition. Its stock, which soared on news of its 2019 trial results, fell 14.7 per cent in mid-December when GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s Benlysta – an intravenously-administered treatment for lupus – got FDA approval for use against LN. Roche Holding AG is also developing a LN drug. “Now the focus shifts to: ‘Will voclosporin be approved? How fast can sales be ramped? And to what level?’” Mr. Martin said.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite its commercialization efforts, Aurinia could also sell out. Mr. Martin puts the odds at 50-50.

Mr. Greenleaf sounds open to that possibility.

“If someone is willing to come forward [with] a table-clearing offer … as long as it’s the best thing for shareholders and [employees] and the patients, we’d be more than happy to take that path,” he said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies