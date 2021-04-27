Videotron CEO stepping down; Quebecor chief Pierre Karl Péladeau to head unit

The CEO of Videotron Ltd. is stepping down and Quebecor Inc.’s president and chief executive Pierre Karl Péladeau will take over running the subsidiary, the company announced Tuesday.
Jean-François Pruneau will be exiting the Montreal-based telecom and media company on June 4 to focus on “personal investment projects,” Quebecor said in a news release. Mr. Pruneau has been with the company for two decades and became president and CEO of Videotron in January 2019.
RBC analyst Drew McReynolds called the news a “negative surprise” given Mr. Pruneau’s lengthy tenure with the company and his relatively recent appointment to the role.
“We believe Jean-François Pruneau’s track record is very well respected among the investment community, with Mr. Pruneau being a key point of contact within the company for the street for well over a decade,” Mr. McReynolds said in a note to clients.
The news comes ahead of a June auction of key 5G airwaves that Videotron has applied to participate in. It also comes hot on the heels of an announcement by Canada’s telecom regulator that it will force the Big Three national wireless carriers and SaskTel to sell network access to regional competitors who commit to building their own network infrastructure.
Quebecor’s Videotron is among the regional wireless carriers that would be eligible to purchase network access under the new rules set out by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, the regulator has said.
Mr. Péladeau has also expressed interest in purchasing Shaw Communications Inc.’s wireless carrier, Freedom Mobile, if it were for sale. Shaw has entered into a merger agreement with Rogers Communications Inc. and some analysts have predicted that regulators will force Rogers to divest Freedom in order to preserve competition in the wireless market.
Mr. Péladeau thanked Mr. Pruneau for his service and wished him future success. “With his strong leadership and business acumen, he has made a vital contribution to the development of our business plan and the solidity of our company,” Mr. Péladeau said in a statement.
Mr. Pruneau praised Videotron’s team and thanked Mr. Péladeau. “I am turning a page in my professional life with a sense of accomplishment,” he said in a statement.
