Nazia Shahrin, senior product manager at Amazon, mentors young women in tech in order to 'be there for someone the way others have been there for me.'Supplied

“When you picture a CEO of a bank, what comes to mind?”

Nazia Shahrin poses this question when asked about the representation of women in the financial industry. Ms. Shahrin spent 15 years working in data science at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and joined Amazon as senior product manager in January.

According to recent North American data from McKinsey and LeanIn.Org, the average person likely pictures a man as a bank CEO.

Women make up 53 per cent of entry-level workers in the banking industry, but less than one-third of SVP and C-suite employees. Even more telling, nearly one in four entry-level employees is a woman of colour, but that number falls to one in 20 at the C-suite level.

Meanwhile, in the Canadian tech industry, 13 per cent of executive teams are women, and only five per cent of tech companies have a female CEO, according to a report by PwC and #movethedial.

Leaders like Ms. Shahrin and Naki Osutei, a VP at TD bank, want to see those numbers grow, so they’re taking action by bringing their passions to work and mentoring others along the way.

“Mentoring is a way to give back to the community and build bridges for others,” Ms. Shahrin says.

A more inclusive vision of leadership

“My interest in supporting the development of racialized leaders began with questions about who typically is identified as a leader, who sees themselves as a leader and what type of leadership is valued. The narrow ideals were frustrating to me,” says Ms. Osutei, vice-president of commercial and private banking strategy, colleague experience and ESG (environment, social and governance) at TD.

Ms. Osutei says she was drawn to TD because of the company’s history of connecting with communities. As someone who has been involved with the arts, cultural organizations and public policy, she was impressed with the support TD gave to initiatives that were close to her heart. On top of that, she has seen TD’s Black History Month campaigns and heard about their internal programming for employees.

“Despite the great work TD has done, TD like all organizations has more work to do to build more equitable and inclusive experiences,” Ms. Osutei says.

“It’s been very important and special for me to have the opportunity to work with Black executives and colleagues across the bank in my capacities as co-chair of the Black Employee Network and a member of the Black Executive Steering Committee to support that objective.”

On top of her efforts at work, Ms. Osutei is also an executive-in-residence at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, where she engages with students, staff and faculty through guest lectures, mentoring students, advising student groups and teaching.

Ms. Shahrin, who was part of a Women in IT mentorship group at RBC and is currently an adjunct professor and mentor for women in computer science and data at the University of Toronto, says she plans to be heavily involved in mentoring once she settles into her new role at Amazon.

Mentoring has allowed her to “be there for someone the way others have been there for me,” she says.

“Being a woman in technology was a very alienating experience at times – you are the only woman in the room, the culture can be very dominated by men and your voice may go unheard. It was my mentors throughout my career journey that helped give me confidence.”

More than just a job

Ms. Shahrin says that she spends a lot of time coaching young women on the creativity and impact a career in technology can have.

Mentoring and building networks with female students and women early in their careers is critical to increasing representation, she notes. “The technology sector has a lot of potential for women, and you are already starting to see women reach the C-suite in large tech organizations.”

Ms. Shahrin has this advice for others in the industry who may be able to use their positions to help the next generation advance and thrive in their careers: “Think of your job as more than just a job,” she says. “See it as a way to make a difference – not just for the organization but the people in it and the community around it.”

